Savor: A Valentine’s Meal and Concert from Clyde’s

Of all the Valentine’s Day offerings at area restaurants this year, few are more enticing for lovers, especially of the foodie-loving, concert-going kind, than the Dinner and a Concert special from the iconic local chain, Clyde’s Restaurant Group. Select from a standardized menu of “upscale, comfort food and well-priced wines” available to-go, with a few variations, from all of Clyde’s locations, as well as downtown’s Old Ebbitt Grill and The Hamilton.

Regardless of the preferred pickup spot, all diners will receive a complimentary link with their meals to a concert that will be live-streamed from the Hamilton Live stage. The annual show “Newmyer Flyer Presents: The Beatles — Love Songs” features a number of talented pop vocalists from around the area performing celebrating love from the Fab Four catalog.

The classics-focused a la carte menu includes starters of Oyster Rockefeller, Shrimp Cocktail, Maryland Cream of Crab Soup, a Caesar Salad, or a Winter Market Salad with red leaf lettuce, arugula, Asian pears, Honeycrisp apples, and candied walnuts, all priced at under $11.

Entrees range from Surf & Turf with a 6-ounce filet and 4-ounce crab cake with whipped potatoes and sauteed broccolini and served with tartar sauce and Bordelaise ($35.99), Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with confit fingerling potatoes and sauteed green beans ($17.99), a 6-ounce Cedar River Farms Filet Mignon with potatoes and broccolini ($31.99), Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass served with a charred scallion-caper vinaigrette along with potatoes and green beans ($24.99), or Lobster Mac & Cheese ($35.99).

Closing out the meal are Valrhona Truffles assembled by Pastry Chef Shari Maciejewski of 1789 Restaurant, Chocolate Souffle Tart with salted caramel, raspberry coulis, and whipped cream, or a Lemon Tart with lemon custard, fresh raspberries, and whipped cream, all under $8. There’s also a Cookie & Brownie Plate priced at $30 exclusively from Clyde’s restaurants.

Wine options are priced between $30 to $40, with a $30 bottle of Graham Beck’s Brut Rose from South Africa and a $31 bottle of Carlos Serres Old Vines Tempranillo from Spain the best deals across the board (both available from Clyde’s), while a 2015 bottle of Saint-Estèphe’s Bordeaux Blend, Château de Pez ($95) and a 2018 Chardonnay from Far Niente in Napa Valley ($99) represent the most expensive (both at Old Ebbitt).

Orders must be placed prior to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and picked up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14. The concert will be live-streamed from the Hamilton Live stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, with additional streams Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. Visit www.clydescares.com.