Savor: A Valentine’s Meal and Concert from Clyde’s

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- The Magazine
- Support
Of all the Valentine’s Day offerings at area restaurants this year, few are more enticing for lovers, especially of the foodie-loving, concert-going kind, than the Dinner and a Concert special from the iconic local chain, Clyde’s Restaurant Group. Select from a standardized menu of “upscale, comfort food and well-priced wines” available to-go, with a few variations, from all of Clyde’s locations, as well as downtown’s Old Ebbitt Grill and The Hamilton.
Regardless of the preferred pickup spot, all diners will receive a complimentary link with their meals to a concert that will be live-streamed from the Hamilton Live stage. The annual show “Newmyer Flyer Presents: The Beatles — Love Songs” features a number of talented pop vocalists from around the area performing celebrating love from the Fab Four catalog.
The classics-focused a la carte menu includes starters of Oyster Rockefeller, Shrimp Cocktail, Maryland Cream of Crab Soup, a Caesar Salad, or a Winter Market Salad with red leaf lettuce, arugula, Asian pears, Honeycrisp apples, and candied walnuts, all priced at under $11.
Entrees range from Surf & Turf with a 6-ounce filet and 4-ounce crab cake with whipped potatoes and sauteed broccolini and served with tartar sauce and Bordelaise ($35.99), Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with confit fingerling potatoes and sauteed green beans ($17.99), a 6-ounce Cedar River Farms Filet Mignon with potatoes and broccolini ($31.99), Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass served with a charred scallion-caper vinaigrette along with potatoes and green beans ($24.99), or Lobster Mac & Cheese ($35.99).
Closing out the meal are Valrhona Truffles assembled by Pastry Chef Shari Maciejewski of 1789 Restaurant, Chocolate Souffle Tart with salted caramel, raspberry coulis, and whipped cream, or a Lemon Tart with lemon custard, fresh raspberries, and whipped cream, all under $8. There’s also a Cookie & Brownie Plate priced at $30 exclusively from Clyde’s restaurants.
Wine options are priced between $30 to $40, with a $30 bottle of Graham Beck’s Brut Rose from South Africa and a $31 bottle of Carlos Serres Old Vines Tempranillo from Spain the best deals across the board (both available from Clyde’s), while a 2015 bottle of Saint-Estèphe’s Bordeaux Blend, Château de Pez ($95) and a 2018 Chardonnay from Far Niente in Napa Valley ($99) represent the most expensive (both at Old Ebbitt).
Orders must be placed prior to noon on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and picked up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14. The concert will be live-streamed from the Hamilton Live stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, with additional streams Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. Visit www.clydescares.com.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!