Anti-LGBTQ Family Research Council: Gay people are “unnatural,” “against nature” and “deserve death”

Anti-LGBTQ organization the Family Research Council has told its followers that gay people are “unnatural” and directed them to a Bible passage that suggests they “deserve death.”

A release issued through Watchmen on the Wall, FRC’s official ministry to pastors, summarizes a publication from last year called “Biblical Principles for Human Sexuality,” written by David Closson, FRC’s Director of Christian Ethics and Biblical Worldview.

“The apostle Paul explains that humanity has rejected God, exchanging the truth about Him and the things He created for a lie,” FRC, a recognized hate group, summarizes. “While describing the sinful ‘exchanges’ men and women have made, Paul uses the term para physin, which means ‘unnatural’ or ‘against nature.’

“Homosexuality is unnatural because it is a departure from God’s design for sexuality,” they continue. “According to the passage, homosexuality is also a consequence of humanity suppressing God’s truth and refusing to honor Him.”

FRC points its followers to Biblical passages claiming that gay people “deserve death” and should be “put to death.”

It calls Romans 1:18-32 in the Bible the “most crucial text for Christian ethics concerning homosexuality.” The New International Version of the Bible asserts that those who oppose God’s “righteous decree…deserve death.” (In other editions of the Bible, including the King James Version, it states they are “worthy of death.”)

Another section of FRC’s publication quotes Leviticus 20:13, which states, “If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall surely be put to death; their blood is upon them.”

FRC’s anti-LGBTQ tirade continues, with Watchmen on the Wall assuming that Jesus would oppose gay relationships.

“Jesus did not directly address homosexuality, but the available evidence strongly suggests that He would not affirm same-sex relations,” they claim. “Jesus believed in the binding authority of the Old Testament and affirmed the creation pattern for marriage and humanity’s creation as ‘male and female.'”

They also claim that transgender people are a “departure from God’s design for sexuality.”

“This ideology believes ‘sex’ refers to the physical body (including the reproductive system), while ‘gender’ refers to a person’s inner perception of themselves (i.e., their identification with either maleness or femaleness),” FRC writes. “This is inconsistent with a biblical understanding of sexuality.”

FRC also advocates for the harmful practice of conversion therapy, writing that the “gospel is good news for all people, including those who struggle with their sexuality and those who experience unwanted same-sex attraction.”

The Watchmen release also attacked the Equality Act, a landmark piece of legislation that would enshrine LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections into federal law.

FRC’s ministry branded the legislation “dangerous” and claimed it would “unleash a wave of persecution that in this cancel culture would be very ugly and potentially devolve into unthinkable consequences.”

“Christians in the public square would shrink from standing up to legal challenges for fear of risking the closure of their businesses, because with this law, their antagonists would be the federal government,” FRC said.

FRC claims that “secularists, humanists, hedonists, and the political Left” are seeking to “impose unbiblical, unscientific, immoral, and irrational views of sexuality upon Christians by law.”

“The cancel culture seems determined to completely silence us,” the organization states. And the government is being enlisted to finish the job.”

Dialing up the hyperbole, FRC claims that anti-LGBTQ Christians “find ourselves now in a new era like that of ancient Rome.”

“Christians defended the faith at great risk and cost to themselves and many lost their lives,” they argue. “In that cancel culture, they literally exterminated uncompromising Christians.”

Earlier this year, Tony Perkins, the president of Family Research Council, fumed that President Biden had signed an executive order prohibiting anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

Perkins claimed that it was an “assault on biological reality” and that people of faith would be “forced to violate their consciences” by not discriminating against LGBTQ people.

Last year, Amazon was criticized for including multiple anti-LGBTQ organizations — including Family Research Council — in its charitable donation program AmazonSmile.

