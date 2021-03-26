Savor Recipe: A Really Good Pesto

I love really good pesto. I love it so much that I invested in an indoor AeroGarden so I can grow my own basil. I don’t want to spend a fortune at Whole Foods or wait until the middle of the summer when my potted basil is at its peak.

However you get your basil, this recipe won’t disappoint you. It’s terrific with pasta, awesome on a toasted baguette with a little sun-dried tomato, and is perfect for dipping your pizza crust.

Ingredients

¼ cup walnuts

¼ cup pine nuts

3 Tbsp chopped garlic (about 9 cloves)

5 cups fresh basil leaves, packed

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1-½ cups good olive oil

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Steps

1. Gather five cups of basil leaves (no stems) and wash and dry, if necessary.

2. Toast the walnuts in a shallow skillet just until fragrant and lightly browned.

3. Toast the pine nuts in a shallow skillet just until fragrant and lightly browned. Be careful, they burn quickly.

4. Peel and rough chop the garlic.

5. Add the walnuts, pine nuts, and garlic to the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade.

6. Process those ingredients for 30 seconds.

7.Add the basil leaves, salt, and pepper.

8. With the processor running, slowly pour the olive oil into the bowl through the feed tube and process until the pesto is thoroughly pureed.

9. Add the Parmesan and puree for an additional 45 seconds.



Questions? Text Craig at 202-217-0996 or email Savor@metroweekly.com.

