Spotlight: Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse’s Special Screenings

They had us at “Bridesmaid Brunch.” And “Trainwreck Beer Night.” The Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse is starting to ramp back up with regular live in-person programming — although in limited fashion and capacity to ensure proper social distancing.

Built in the 1930s as a movie theater, over the years the restored 300-seat art deco venue has become as much a destination for stand-up comedy, improv, discussion, and storytelling events as for screenings of films.

In fact, comedy at the Drafthouse had become such a draw, the venue opened a second location in downtown D.C. six years ago to deal with demand and expand bookings. And then the pandemic struck, taking down Drafthouse Comedy — sadly, for good.

The original Arlington location hopes to be able to stick it out until June, when, if all goes as scheduled, things should be looking up, with three nationally known comics — Joel Kim Booster, Vivica A. Fox, and Punkie Johnson — among those already booked for weekend-long runs of shows.

In the meantime, the venue is focusing on low-priced but high-interest, film-centered programming — such as the St. Patrick’s Day promotion “Boondock Saints & Green Beer” next Wednesday, March 17 at 6:15 p.m.; the “Weekend Throwback: Notting Hill” screening on Saturday, March 20, at 3:30 p.m.; and “Wine Night with 50 Shades of Grey,” a promotion offering 1/2 price wine to make the original sadomasochistic film from 2015 slightly easier to wash down, on Wednesday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

But the best of the bunch this month are the two events scheduled back-to-back next weekend. There’s the bubbly- and Bloody-fueled screening of Bridesmaids on Sunday, March 21, at 11:30 a.m., and then the equally boozy Trainwreck, set for Monday, March 22, at 6:15 p.m., when Amy Schumer’s uproarious comedy will go down as easily as all the 1/2 price draft beer on tap. Each film screening costs $5. The Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse is at 2903 Columbia Pike. Call 703-486-2345 or visit www.arlingtondrafthouse.com.

