Spotlight: Women’s History Month on Revry

“As a company that is co-founded by two women of color, we have always made sure that we’ve highlighted and honored queer women as a part of our mission,” says Alia J. Daniels, a co-founder of the LGBTQ+ streaming platform Revry. That’s especially true right now and all month long, when the service will offer a plethora of films, TV series, and music videos featuring and with particular appeal to queer women.

It’s a broad category to be sure, especially in light of March being designated as the month of Women’s History as well as Bisexual Health Awareness. The polyarmorous romantic-comedy 2 in the Bush: A Love Story and the mystery thriller series Renée and the Seven Cards, which will premiere on Revry’s womxn-specific channel OML, are just two bisexual women-themed offerings available for streaming in March.

Other featured highlights this month include Addicted to Fresno, the 2015 crime comedy starring Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, and Judy Greer; Political Animals, Jonah Markowitz’s 2016 documentary about the four women who became California’s first openly gay, elected legislators; The Rise of Eve, L. Burner’s 2018 documentary examining misogyny and sexism in the media and pop culture; Kappa Force, the newest Revry Original series described as “a campy superhero satire” and “intersectional queer take on college rom-coms”; Chica Busca Chica, a lesbian soap opera from Spain billed as “The L Word meets Almodovar”; and recent standup specials from Margaret Cho (PsyCHO) and Cameron Esposito (Marriage Material).

The month-long promotion ends with a run of special programming from around the world in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31, including films and TV series, dramas and documentaries, and shorts. The lineup includes the trans women-led series Her Story, Girl-Hearted from Germany, Missed Connections, called a “Black transgender love story,” Onnaninaru, a Japanese documentary about a college student undergoing gender confirmation surgery, My Name Was January, about the brutal murder of a trans woman in Canada and her community’s reaction, Why Can’t I Be Me? Around You, Harrod Blank’s thought-provoking character study of trans mechanic and inventor Rusty Tidenberg, Bombshell, a new comedy series about the dating adventures of a gay trans man, and the Japanese drama Our Future. Visit watch.Revry.tv.

Read More:

Brandy Clark, out and proud country star, celebrates her most personal record yet

Streaming service Lesflicks showcases lesbian, queer, and bi women on-screen

Spotlight: Congressional Chorus presents “This Is Her Story”