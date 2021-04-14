Failed GOP candidate and QAnon supporter goes on lengthy tirade against trans daughter

Twitter has suspended Angela Stanton-King, a failed Republican congressional candidate and QAnon supporter, after she threatened to assault a transgender woman.

During her run for office, Stanton-King equated supporting LGBTQ youth with supporting “pedophilia” and in February tweeted that her transgender daughter wasn’t “normal” and she wouldn’t accept her gender identity.

Earlier this month, Stanton-King, who was pardoned by former president Donald Trump after being convicted in 2004 on federal conspiracy charges for her role in a car theft ring, participated in an episode of Dr. Phil on April 5.

In an Instagram post with an attached message from a researcher for the show, they claimed she had been invited on the program to resolve her strained relationship with her teenage trans daughter.

However, unbeknownst to Stanton-King, Dr. Phil welcomed Ashlee Marie Preston, a trans woman and advocate to speak on the trans experience and offer ways to support trans youth, Queerty reports.

Stanton-King slammed both Dr. Phil and the show’s producers in a video recorded after the episode was taped. In a video shared by Right Wing Watch, Stanton-King makes anti-trans comments and invalidates her daughter’s gender identity, saying, “My son is a man.”

Stanton-King also directed her transphobia at Preston, calling her “sir” and mocking her for being unable to have children.

Angela Stanton King, a Republican candidate for Congress in Georgia in 2020, has a transgender child. They taped an episode of "Dr. Phil" yesterday and judging by the vile rant she unleashed after, it did not go well. pic.twitter.com/1f7MXgo9hN — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 6, 2021

Stanton-King followed her rant with a series of tweets which featured further transphobic attacks and misgendering of her daughter, including tweeting, “The enemy can’t have him, perverts can’t have him.”

Preston responded to Stanton-King’s video in a tweet, writing: “I will throw every resource at my disposal at [Stanton-King’s daughter] to see to it that she pops off. She is so beautiful, and intelligent (her little sister too) and she is a strong force ❤️ The apples fell far from that tree…”

Stanton-King responded by telling Preston that if she caught her “anywhere near my children I’ll cut your dick off for you…”

Angela Stanton King's response to a transgender woman offering her support for her daughter (censored child's name). pic.twitter.com/qmM9eCmWto — The Green Bastard from Parts Unknown (@PandemicMy) April 6, 2021

A few hours after posting the tweet, Stanton-King’s account was suspended, although she remains active on Instagram.

Preston commented on the whole ordeal in an Instagram post.

“Do y’all still have questions around why you need to show up for Black trans women?” she wrote. “Who do they think takes care of Trans and queer identified young adults and youth, when their families discard them?”

She continued: “I may not be able to birth children but I have mothered and mentored more people in this life than I can count. I have the stretch marks on my heart to prove it… I am not afraid of [Stanton-King] nor her Maga following. Given the recent onslaught of anti-trans legislation happening across the country; I’d say I’m just getting started.”

Last year, while seeking the congressional seat once held by the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D), Stanton-King equated supporting LGBTQ youth with supporting “pedophilia.”

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but if you support LBGTQ+ Youth, you support Pedophilia,” she tweeted. “Explain to me why ‘CHILDREN’ need sexual preferences like lesbian, gay, and bisexual. Children & Sex= Pedophilia.”

She has also decried the “LGBTQ movement” for “the way it sexualizes children.”

