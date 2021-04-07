Former gay adult film star is now an anti-LGBTQ political candidate

A former award-winning gay adult film star is running for political office as a far-right candidate who opposes LGBTQ rights.

Philipp Tanzer, a former German Mr. Leather titleholder who performed under the name Logan McCree, was known for his extensive body tattoos and appearances in films including The Drifter, To the Last Man, and Cum in My Face 2.

After three years in the industry, German-born McCree abandoned porn in 2011, calling himself bisexual instead of gay and moving to a remote village in the north of Scotland with his girlfriend.

Now, the 43-year-old is a “men’s rights activist” and is running in Scotland’s upcoming parliamentary elections as a candidate for the far-right Scottish Family Party.

The party, which doesn’t currently hold any seats in Scotland and is unlikely to win any in the May election, calls gender fluidity “dangerous,” says young people are “harmed” by being told that it’s normal to be transgender, and seeks to reverse the introduction of an LGBTQ-inclusive education curriculum.

Scottish Family Party also opposes laws criminalizing hate speech or hate crimes, calls gender inequality “a natural manifestation,” and brands pornography “evil.”

According to Jock Itch star Tanzer, the Scottish Family Party “best represent my views on life and society.”

He told the Daily Mail that he had “a negative view of the phonographic industry even before I joined it, but I needed the money.”

“One of the main reasons to run for the Scottish Family Party has been my experience and helping people learn from it,” he added. “Porn is not a men’s problem. Both boys and girls consume pornography and both suffer under its impact.

“When I was younger I was not clear what path I would take,” he continued. “I was pushed into identifying myself as something at the age of 32 that I was not.”

Last month, Tanzer participated in a livestream for Scottish Family Party saying that they “do not hate or disrespect” LGBTQ people.

“I used to be a gay porn actor and I know about the struggles and confusion of growing up, being unsure about my own sexuality and identity,” Tanzer said.

Tanzer said he supports SFP’s stance that “gay and trans-affirming indoctrination” should be removed from schools and said it is “by no means” appropriate to support an LGBTQ person in discovering their identity.

He then claimed he started dating women because he felt something was “missing” from his life, PinkNews reports.

Last year, Tanzer was featured in a short documentary by the BBC which followed him as he traveled to Chicago for a “men’s rights” conference.

In the documentary, Tanzer offered a different reason for why he first entered porn, claiming he wasn’t “a huge fan of the way sexuality is portrayed.”

“I thought that if I was working in porn, maybe I could bring something into that business that it’s lacking — some emotion, something personal,” the BarBack star said.

As for his election chances, Tanzer told the Daily Mail he doesn’t believe his background will be an issue.

“Everyone in Durness has heard about it,” he said. “But I really try and help in the community as much as I can and people are very grateful.”

