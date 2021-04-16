Host the perfect (Covid-safe) garden party with Susan Gage’s Backyard Spring Soirées

Interested in hosting a small gathering of friends for dinner in the comforts of your own backyard, with none of the stress and hassle of event set-up, cooking, serving, or clean-up? Susan Gage Caterers has the answer.

“We can safely plan and entertain in your home — outside, preferably — with a fully vaccinated crew, and take the guesswork out of the planning,” says Stacey Benefield, the company’s director of sales. Before launching the special earlier this month, the company ensured all of its employees got fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But the company and staff aren’t letting down their guard. “Our staff wears masks, and we still have a ton of protocols that we’re following,” says Benefield.

Ultimately, the dinner series serves as a stepping stone to help both clients (and staff) ease “back into the hustle and bustle” of bigger and more elaborate dinners, following a long year when none of it was feasible.

There are two soirée options, each a three-hour event serving up to eight guests a set menu of food, as well as drinks including two bottles of white wine, one bottle of rosé, one bottle of red, and four bottles of beer. The company provides all necessary furnishings for the occasion. The cost works out to be a little more than $200 per guest, assuming eight total. It’s a reasonable amount considering everything that’s involved, and also “very much at a lower price point than our typical eight-person event would be,” adds Benefield.

Menu I features a seated Three Course Dinner starting with select hors d’oeuvres, a first course of Rhubarb & Butter Lettuce Salad, followed by an Ancho-Crusted Hanger Steak with chimichurri sauce and spring vegetable sides, and a Lemon Meringue Mousse Tower to finish. Menu II features a Buffet Dinner with hors d’oeuvres and a spread including Pan-Seared Chicken, Citrus Marinated Salmon, Smashed Creamer Potatoes, Spring Vegetable Mélange, Cucumber, Feta, & Blueberry Salad with white balsamic vinaigrette, Rosemary Scones, and Warm Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp.

They’re available through May 31. Each package costs $1,600 plus tax (more over the Memorial Day holiday) and must be purchased as is, with “no substitutions on menu items” allowed. Call 301-839-6900 or visit www.susangage.com.

