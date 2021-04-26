Pride in a Box wants to fill your house with… well, pride

- News
For those missing all the canceled Pride celebrations this June — the second year in a row without jam-packed streets and parades in major metropolitan areas due to the ongoing COVID pandemic — Brand|Pride, a lesbian-owned, LGBTQ-certified company, has come up with a novel idea: “Pride in a Box.”
For $39.99, the starter kit includes a “Love is Love” box bound in a rainbow ribbon, containing the following:
Numerous add-ons are available for an additional cost, such as Bear and Trans flags, novelty dishtowels (“Cheers Queer,” “Bea Queen”), a “Love is Love” mask, and pronoun pins.
“At Brand|Pride we are constantly seeking out LGBTQ+ and minority-owned businesses to work with,” the company’s CEO Elise Lindborg said in a statement. “We want products by us and for us, which is why we’re thrilled that 95% of the Pride in a Box items are designed and sourced through LGBTQ+ suppliers.
“The LGBTQ+ community is vast, diverse, and beautiful, and we hope Pride in a Box can offer some happiness and connection in this unprecedented time in our lives.”
Through June, the company is donating $2 from the sale of each Pride in a Box to Black & Pink, “a prison abolitionist organization seeking to liberate LGBTQ+ people through the abolishment of the criminal punishment system.”
Pride in a Box is available at www.prideinabox.com, and includes options for bulk pricing.
