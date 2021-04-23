Quick Bites: Kitchn’s Brunch Fest, the Nats’ Canned Cocktails, 9:30 Club’s Food Truck

The Kitchn’s Brunch Fest

Kitchn, the food site geared toward home cooks, is launching a free, all-day Instagram-based series that “celebrates the dishes and drinks that wake us up, bring families together, and give us reason to say cheers with the people we love.”

Step up your brunch-cooking and hosting game in time for Mother’s Day and al fresco season through scheduled tutorials and cooking demos focused on signature dishes, ingenious hacks, and naturally photo-ready spreads (think “Instagrammable Bagel Board”). Sunday, May 2, starting at 11 a.m. Visit thekitchn.com and use #thekitchn and #kitchnbrunchfest on Instagram.

Washington Nationals Canned Cocktails

A San Diego-based distillery has partnered with a handful of Major League teams, including the local 2019 World Series champs, for a cocktail offered in a new limited-edition, co-branded red-and-white 12oz can.

Cutwater Spirits, which bills itself as “the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S.,” mixes vodka with ginger beer, bitters, and lime for its standard-bearer vodka product (7% ABV). Just ask for a “Washington Nationals Vodka Mule” to boost your spirits if you make it out to Nats Park this season. Visit cutwaterspirits.com.

9:30 Club Food Truck

The 9:30 Club has teamed up with the Capital Area Food Bank to help those still hungry and in need during the ongoing pandemic. The venue’s mobile box office — 9:30 The Truck — now functions as a mobile site for nonperishable food donations, unopened and unexpired cans of fruits and vegetables, packages of hot and cold cereal, and healthy snacks.

Besides the satisfaction of doing a good deed, the venue’s parent company I.M.P. Productions will throw in perks with special appeal to the area’s many concertgoers. Visit 930.com/fooddrive to find upcoming stops.

Have an idea for a Quick Bite? Email savor@metroweekly.com.

