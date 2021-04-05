Savor Recipe: Cherry Clafoutis & Cocktails

Having lived in D.C. for more than 25 years, I can say for sure that spring is my favorite season, largely because of the cherry blossoms that are in peak bloom all over the city right now (including in my front yard).

So with cherries on my mind, I offer you a foolproof cherry clafoutis recipe and a couple of special cherry blossom cocktails!

Cherry Clafoutis

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of pitted, fresh, sweet cherries (thawed and drained frozen cherries will work, too)

¼ cup of blanched sliced almonds

3 eggs

½ cup of white sugar

1 Tbsp of brown sugar

½ cup of all-purpose flour

¼ tsp of salt

1 cup of whole milk

1 tsp of almond extract

1½ tsp of vanilla extract

Powdered sugar for dusting

STEPS

(Photos numbered accordingly)

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter and lightly flour a 10×7 baking dish or 10″ carbon steel skillet.

2. Scatter the cherries and sliced almonds over the bottom of the pan.

3. Mix the eggs, sugar, salt, and flour together until smooth. Stir in the milk and almond and vanilla extracts.

4. Pour batter into the baking dish over the cherries and almonds.

5. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Check after 20 minutes and If the top is getting too brown, tent it loosely with aluminum foil. Place on a wire rack to cool. The clafoutis will have puffed up quite a bit and will deflate as it cools. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

Sakura Cherry Negroni

INGREDIENTS

1 ounce Don Ciccio & Figli Cerasum Aperitivo

1 ounce Mancino Cherry Blossom Vermouth (or another sweet vermouth)

1 ounce gin

Maraschino cherries and orange peel

PREPARATION

Stir together all of the alcohol.

Serve over ice with a twist of orange and a single Maraschino cherry.

Cherry Manhattan

INGREDIENTS

6 pitted, sweet cherries

2 ounces bourbon or rye whiskey

¾ ounce Mancino Cherry Blossom Vermouth (or another sweet vermouth)

½ ounce Maraschino Liqueur

4 drops Angostura bitters (or cherry bitters)

Maraschino cherries and orange peel

PREPARATION

Muddle the cherries in a cocktail shaker.

Stir in the alcohol and strain over ice into a rocks glass.

Garnish with three Maraschino cherries and a twist of orange peel.

Questions? Text to Craig at 202-217-0996 or email Savor@metroweekly.com.

