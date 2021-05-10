Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests that Kevin McCarthy is gay

Conspiracy theorist and Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested last week that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) could be gay.

Greene made the comments while appearing on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation show Tucker Carlson Today.

During their interview, conversation turned to McCarthy’s announcement that he had “rented a room” from Republican pollster Frank Luntz.

Carlson had previously criticized McCarthy for the living arrangement, saying the Republican leader tells his base that he will “fight for them against permanent Washington, the forces that would like to destroy their lives” and then “goes home to Frank Luntz’s apartment in Penn Quarter and laughs about it.”

McCarthy issued a statement saying that the rental situation was a temporary arrangement due to the pandemic.

But that didn’t stop Carlson and Greene from launching into innuendo, with Greene in particular insinuating that McCarthy and Luntz are gay.

“Were you shocked to learn they share a toothbrush or are roommates or whatever?” Carlson asked Greene.

“I was more curious, like, who gets the top bunk and who gets the bottom bunk,” Greene responded.

Carlson asked if they had “any clarity on that?”

“Somebody should find out, right?” Greene said.

Also Read: Fox News is ‘obsessed’ with trans student athletes, but can’t provide evidence of a problem

Elsewhere in the interview, Greene suggested that her colleagues in Congress “are not qualified to be there.”

In February, Greene was stripped of her House committee assignments in a bipartisan vote, after previously suggesting that school shootings in Sandy Hook and Parkland were staged and claiming that a plane didn’t strike the Pentagon on 9/11.

Neither Greene nor Carlson are strangers to anti-LGBTQ rhetoric or statements. Greene previously attacked the Equality Act, a landmark piece of legislation that would enshrine nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people into federal law, calling it “evil and “a direct attack on God’s creation.”

She has also protested a Drag Queen Story Time event in Georgia and claimed it was “brainwashing” children, liked the anti-LGBTQ group MassResistance on Facebook, and wrote on her social media, “Trans does not mean gender change, it just means a gender refusal and gender pretending! Truth is truth, it is not a choice!!!”

Also Read: Texas governor promises to sign ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports into law

Last month, Carlson devoted multiple segments of his Fox News show to attacking transgender people, including calling the trans community a threat to the “perpetuation of the species.”

Carlson also claimed that providing transgender youth with access to gender-affirming health care increases their risk of suicidal ideation, and called hormone therapy “chemical castration.”

It continues a pattern of anti-transgender rhetoric by Carlson, after he last year called trans youth “grotesque” and a “nationwide epidemic.”

Carlson also reportedly listed an anti-gay senator in his college yearbook bio and called gay people “unnatural and unhealthy” in a letter to his college newspaper.

Read More:

Gay man beheaded by family in Iran while preparing to flee country

Man stabbed with ice pick on New York subway after attacker calls him a “f—-t”

Atlanta police warn that robbers are using gay dating apps to target victims