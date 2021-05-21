‘Pink: All I Know So Far’ delves behind the scenes of the performer’s Beautiful Trauma tour

No doubt you’ve heard that Pink is an extraordinary live performer, known for putting on a spectacular stage show, including moments where the powerhouse vocalist keeps right on belting as she carries out daredevil aerial stunts high above the crowd.

Viewers of a new documentary from Amazon Prime Video about the maximalist entertainer and global pop superstar will certainly get a tantalizing peek into her signature gravity-suspending, acrobatic-singing moves, along with a few other performance highlights, all captured at concerts during the 2019 European portion of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Yet this is about as far from a livestream-style concert production as a concert-based film can get. It’s also not a true concert documentary, structured around footage from the stage and crowd of a particular live show or tour.

All I Know So Far, by contrast, takes viewers behind the scenes nearly as often as it shows them the stage — and we see Pink The Mother and Pink The Wife and not just Pink The Performer. And ultimately, that’s the point: the Beautiful Trauma World Tour may serve as the organizing structure, but the real focus is a deeper look into the artist’s life offstage, particularly her family dynamic and relationships with her two young kids and her husband, to a rather unprecedented degree.

“Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews, and personal material, director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that [Pink] calls life,” reads the official release. We see more of daughter Willow, son Jameson, and especially husband Carey Hart than ever before. It’s a flattering portrait all around, and the documentary manages to capture it all without really digging very deep or going much beyond the surface.

Surprisingly, it doesn’t mention the pandemic, or address how the world has changed in the nearly two years since Gracey stopped filming, particularly so for perennially touring performers. Instead, we’re left with an image of a pre-pandemic Pink doting over a feverish Willow, worried that she might catch whatever it is ailing her daughter in the days leading up to two sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. We don’t know if she got sick then, let alone how she and her family fared during the pandemic. It only goes so far.

Pink: All I Know So Far begins streaming Friday, May 21, on Amazon Prime Video. Visit www.amazon.com.

