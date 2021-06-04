Donald Trump is ‘repulsed’ by LGBTQ people, Michael Cohen claims

Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is “repulsed” by the LGBTQ community, according to his former personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen.

Appearing on The Raw Story Podcast, Cohen was asked by co-host Mike Rogers what thinks of “the Central Park Five, [former President Barack] Obama’s nationality, and the LGBT community?”

Cohen responded by saying it was “well-documented” that he “is a racist,” and called President Obama “a thorn in Trump’s large ass. There is no other way to put it.” He pointed to Obama’s race, intellect, and that the former president is “really universally loved.”

With regards LGBTQ people, Cohen said that Trump “thinks about them as much as he thinks about…y’know, nothing. He doesn’t care about the community. In fact, he’s basically repulsed by the community.”

Trump allegedly told Cohen about a friend, whose son is “gay, and you know, he’s really rich…his father hates it,” Trump claimed.

“So it’s not true. I happen to know the family. The father doesn’t hate it,” Cohen said. “Now, would the father prefer him to be, you know, heterosexual? I don’t know. I never asked him… maybe yes, no, I don’t know. It’s none of my business, it’s between them. But Trump then puts himself into the dead center.”

Cohen said the exchange showed that Trump ““doesn’t have any regard for anyone. He doesn’t care if you’re Black, right? He doesn’t like you. He doesn’t care if you’re white, he doesn’t like you really, either — unless, of course, you’re a Trump supporter. Right?”

“He doesn’t care if you’re LGBTQ, ’cause you don’t mean anything to him,” Cohen continued. “That’s the problem, the man lacks any relationships. I mean, it’s why Donald Trump has no friends.”

Speaking about working for Trump, Cohen called his former boss a “monster.”

“My wife, my children begged me, begged me not to take the job… they begged me to quit,” he said, adding that Trump had been “disrespectful” to his daughter.

“I almost felt guilty… it’s weird: the cult of Trump is a cult,” he said. “Plain and simple, he’s no different than any other cult leader, and he is the Jim Jones.”

Last year, Trump’s lesbian niece, Mary Trump, said that LGBTQ people make her uncle “uncomfortable.”

“I think gay people make him uncomfortable with male homosexuality. He’s like guys with no self-awareness,” she told The Advocate. “And trans people make him uncomfortable because he’s uncomfortable with anyone that’s different. And that includes differently-abled, different color of skin, and different beliefs.”

