A host on pro-Trump, right-wing cable channel Newsmax spent a segment ranting about “woke” LGBTQ cereal and Lucky Charms’ “gay leprechaun” mascot.

Grant Stinchfield, who was last month pulled off-air after outcry over antisemitic remarks he made during a broadcast, railed against Kellogg’s recently launched “Together with Pride” cereal.

Created to celebrate LGBTQ Pride month, the berry-flavored cereal has an edible glitter coating and resembles heart-shaped Froot Loops.

Read More: Kellogg’s new LGBTQ cereal wants to fill your mouth with Pride

Stinchfield apparently isn’t a fan, claiming that the “woke” cereal will force children to be “confused about their gender” over breakfast.

“Come on man,” the Newsmax host complained last week. “The cereal is Rainbow hearts, covered in edible glitter. How nice. Give me a break. Here’s the worst part, the cereal slogan, ‘too amazing to put into a box,’ and then lists a space for kids to write in their own pronouns.”

Stinchfield then turned his attention to General Mills’ Lucky Charms and its “gay” mascot Lucky the Leprechaun.

“Isn’t Kellogg’s a little late to this woke game by the way? General Mills has, I think General Mills has a gay leprechaun, right?” Stinchfield said. “Well, my producer Carly asked me, ‘is that leprechaun really gay?’ I said I don’t know, maybe: he wears high heeled shoes, prances around in tights, leads me to believe, probably, that little Lucky Charm leprechaun might be gay.”

Stinchfield, perhaps anticipating that his comments wouldn’t be well-received, asked those who “want to vilify me” if they’re not “just as offended by the flamboyant rainbow hearts and glitter as a symbol of gayness?”

“See, there are two standards here,” he continued. “Nothing like forcing our kids to be confused about their gender first thing in the morning with their breakfast.”

Stinchfield then offered a solution to parents worried that a breakfast cereal might make their child LGBTQ.

“Switch your kids to granola. It’s healthier anyway,” he said. “You cut the sugar, okay, and then you don’t have to buy products from woke companies.”

Watch Stinchfield’s rant below:

"I think General Mills has a gay leprechaun, right?…He wears high heels shoes, prances around in tights – leads me to believe, probably, that little Lucky Charm leprechaun might be gay" pic.twitter.com/THaBfIWtZ3 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 26, 2021

Read More:

Lego launching first LGBTQ set called “Everyone Is Awesome”

Trans teen attacked by anti-LGBTQ mob at Florida middle school

Texas Republicans want taxpayers to pay for a special session to ban trans athletes from sport