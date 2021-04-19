Kellogg’s new LGBTQ cereal wants to fill your mouth with Pride

If you’re looking for amore thematically appropriate way to start your day during Pride Month, Kellogg’s might have the answer: its new “Together with Pride” cereal, launched in collaboration with GLAAD.

Resembling heart-shaped Fruit Loops, the berry-flavored cereal has an edible glitter coating to really heighten the LGBTQ-ness of it all — because apparently nothing says Pride quite like fruity glitter.

With a box showing a number of Kellogg’s cereal characters — including Tony the Tiger, Snap, Crackle, and Pop, and the Frosted Mini-Wheats mascot waving a Pride flag — the rainbow-hued cereal will hit stores in May for $3.99, just ahead of Pride Month in June.

While the cereal itself might be a tad ridiculous, buying a box will make at least some measurable impact.

Kellogg’s will donate $3 from each box sold to LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD, provided people upload their receipt to Kellogg’s website.

The launch of the new “Together” cereal comes two years after Kellogg’s offered its “All Together” cereal, a limited-edition cereal for Spirit Day, an annual day spearheaded by GLAAD which highlights anti-LGBTQ bullying and supports LGBTQ youth.

Retailing for $20, the “All Together” box contained six mini cereal boxes inside, “to celebrate the belief that we all belong together,” according to Kellogg’s.

“We have long been allies and supporters of LGBTQ employees, their families and the community. For more than 100 years, Kellogg has nourished families so they can flourish and thrive, and the company continues to welcome everyone to the table,” Priscilla Koranteng, Kellogg’s Vice President of Talent and Chief Diversity Officer, said at the time.

Kellogg’s had previously supported Spirit Day in 2017 with a video featuring multiple cereal mascots speaking out against bullying.

