Marvel fans celebrate Falcon and Winter Soldier’s gay star

Erin Kellyman leads supervillain group the Flag Smashers in the Disney+ series

By on April 19, 2021

erin kellyman, falcon and winter soldier, lesbian, actress, gay
Erin Kellyman in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Marvel Studios) / Erin Kellyman and Jordan O’Coy (Instagram)

As Karli Morgenthau, the morally ambiguous leader of the Flag-Smashers on Disney+ hit The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Erin Kellyman has already garnered plenty of praise from viewers and critics alike.

However, after fans found out the actress is a proud member of the LGBTQ community, she soon became a newly minted gay icon to Marvel fans who took to Twitter to express their adoration.

Kellyman has a series of heartwarming Instagram posts featuring her girlfriend Jordan O’Coy and fans are living for it.

Fans gushed on Twitter, with one viewer tweeting, “I can’t believe i only just found out erin kellyman has a girlfriend.”

Another user jokingly said, “The gay vibes have been confirmed” and added, “The gays keep winning.”

One fan summed her feelings up by stating, “Still reeling over the fact that Erin Kellyman is gay I suddenly have a will to live.”

Fans also gushed over the Kelleyman and O’Coy’s adorable photos together, with one fan tweeting the two are “one of the most beautiful couples” they had ever laid eyes on.

Kellyman reacted to fans discovering both her sexuality and her girlfriend by posting an Instagram story alongside O’Coy.

In her caption she wrote, “Don’t think we didn’t see Twitter… idk why it took you gays so long.”

