Marvel fans celebrate Falcon and Winter Soldier’s gay star

As Karli Morgenthau, the morally ambiguous leader of the Flag-Smashers on Disney+ hit The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Erin Kellyman has already garnered plenty of praise from viewers and critics alike.

However, after fans found out the actress is a proud member of the LGBTQ community, she soon became a newly minted gay icon to Marvel fans who took to Twitter to express their adoration.

Kellyman has a series of heartwarming Instagram posts featuring her girlfriend Jordan O’Coy and fans are living for it.

Fans gushed on Twitter, with one viewer tweeting, “I can’t believe i only just found out erin kellyman has a girlfriend.”

i can’t believe i only just found out erin kellyman has a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/wB6oifSvLX — zach (@civiiswar) April 11, 2021

Another user jokingly said, “The gay vibes have been confirmed” and added, “The gays keep winning.”

Okay I just found out that Erin Kellyman is gay (and the gay vibes have been confirmed) and now there's a rainbow outside 🌈 the gays keep winning — jasmin 🏳️‍🌈 (@sunflowerxnjh) April 12, 2021

One fan summed her feelings up by stating, “Still reeling over the fact that Erin Kellyman is gay I suddenly have a will to live.”

still reeling over the fact that erin kellyman is gay i suddenly have a will to live — rachel ☽ (@valnorok) April 11, 2021

Fans also gushed over the Kelleyman and O’Coy’s adorable photos together, with one fan tweeting the two are “one of the most beautiful couples” they had ever laid eyes on.

erin kellyman and her girlfriend jordan are one of the most beautiful couples i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/tMMPvqBPgA — ✧ BROOKE ✧ (@WCNDASTEARS) April 12, 2021

Kellyman reacted to fans discovering both her sexuality and her girlfriend by posting an Instagram story alongside O’Coy.

In her caption she wrote, “Don’t think we didn’t see Twitter… idk why it took you gays so long.”

