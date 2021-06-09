Kick off Pride with Twitch concert “OUTLOUD: Raising Voices”

After debuting a year ago as a ten-episode concert series on Facebook with the nation’s key Pride organizations, including Capital Pride, as beneficiaries, OUTLOUD: Raising Voices returns as a three-day concert presented as free livestreams on Twitch.

This year’s second annual series is noteworthy for the fact that it will also be presented live as a ticketed event, with an in-person crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Still another feature about this year’s event is its lineup of performers, a roster that organizers tout as “one of the most inclusive, diverse, and LGBTQ+ assortments of talent presented in a full festival format.”

The festival, presented in partnership with the global LGBTQ advocacy campaign Stonewall Day, benefits select LGBTQ charities as well as OUTLOUD’s national Pride partner organizations.

“OUTLOUD: Raising Voices will kick off Pride 2021 with a groundbreaking global celebration for the LGBTQIA+ and allied community, bringing people together in-person and virtually for an unmatched event,” say co-creators Jeff Consoletti and Artie Kenney in a press release.

“Presenting Pride Live’s Stonewall Day and streaming for free on Twitch will create one of the biggest Pride celebrations in the world featuring an amazing line-up of artists and performances.”

In addition to headliners Sofi Tukker and Daya, the Friday, June 4, concert will feature performances by Jake Wesley Rogers, LP Giobbi, Tygapaw, Madeline The Person, Ryan Cassata, and Saro. Meanwhile, Saturday, June 5, offers Bronze Avery, Crush Club, Kaleena Zanders, La Doña, Brooke Eden, and Malia Civetz in addition to headliners Hayley Kiyoko, Mykki Blanco, and Madame Gandhi.

Finally, Adam Lambert will both headline and host the show on Sunday, June 6, designated here as Stonewall Day, featuring a lineup of queer artists from diverse genres, generations, and cultural backgrounds, including Chely Wright, Kim Petras, Sam Sparro, Angel Bonilla, Zhavia Ward and Vincint, the latter of whom will perform with Parson James, Qveen Herby, and Ty Sunderland.

Stonewall Day will also feature appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, Pose star Ryan Jamaal Swain, Brazilian trans model Valentina Sampaio, Angelica Ross of TransTech Social Enterprises, Eurovision Song Contest-winning drag artist Conchita Wurst, British pop-punk artist Yungblud, and Gender Proud’s Geena Rocero.

OUTLOUD: Raising Voices streams live between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 6. Visit www.weareoutloud.com or www.twitch.tv/officiallyoutloud.