Taste America spotlights star D.C. chef Haidar Karoum’s restaurant Chloe

Star D.C. chef Haidar Karoum will prepare a three-course special menu reflecting his signature style, as well as that of his restaurant Chloe, as part of an effort to spotlight and support restaurants in 10 of the nation’s most distinguished restaurant scenes.

Taste America, a new national culinary series from the James Beard Foundation, is a project of the nonprofit’s Open for Good campaign, which is working to help independent restaurants around the country rebuild better from the pandemic in ways that is hoped will produce a more sustainable and equitable industry.

Philadelphia kicked off the series this week, and special three-course dinners from star chefs are also in the works over the next two months at restaurants in Chicago, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Denver, Utah’s Park City, Seattle, San Francisco’s Bay Area, and Boston. Each participating restaurant will benefit at a rate of 65 percent of total ticket sales, with the remaining 35 percent going to support the Open for Good campaign.

Karoum is baking Grilled Housemade Bread with Kerrygold Irish butter and cheeses to complement his three-course dinner, starting with Roasted Papadam-Crusted Australis Barramundi with chickpeas, fenugreek, and coconut, followed by Spice-Roasted Rohan Duck with sunchoke, poached cherries, hazelnut, and charred scallions (or a vegetarian entrée of Potato Gnocchi with sweet corn, sun gold tomatoes, basil butter, and parmesan), and ending with a Summer Fruit Tart with Meyer lemon curd and cardamom-labneh cream.

Drink pairings include a starting cocktail featuring Rabbit Hole Bespoke Gin mixed with Lillet Blanc and oolong, wine selections from Dough winery in Oregon, and a flight of whiskeys from Rabbit Hole Distillery, including their Boxergrail Kentucky Straight Rye, Cavehill Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Dareringer Straight Bourbon (finished in PX sherry casks), and Heigold Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Tuesday, June 29, with a two-hour seating at 5 p.m. and a second seating at 7:45 p.m. Chloe is located at 1331 14th St. SE. Tickets are $300 per pair (single tickets are not available) and include beverage pairings and a swag bag. Visit www.jamesbeard.org.

