Biden nominates lesbian rabbi of LGBTQ synagogue to religious freedom commission

President Joe Biden has nominated the chief rabbi of an LGBTQ synagogue to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
On Friday, Biden announced plans to nominate Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, the head of the New York City-based Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, to the commission.
Kleinbaum was installed as the LGBTQ-welcoming and progressive synagogue’s first rabbi in 1992, leading it through the turbulent period during the early decades of the AIDS crisis, working on social justice issues, and advocating for then human rights of all people.
According to a biography provided by the White House, under Kleinbaum’s leadership, “CBST has become a powerful voice in the movement for equality and justice for people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and expressions.”
A previous member of the commission in 2020, Kleinbaum also serves as a commissioner on New York City’ Commission on Human Rights, a member of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Faith Based Advisory Council, and a board member of the New York Jewish Agenda and the New Israel Fund.
Kleinbaum is married to Randi Weingarten, an education advocate who serves as the president of the American Federation of Teachers, a powerful labor union.
‘I am deeply honored to be appointed by President Biden to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom,” Kleinbaum said in a statement. “The issues facing our world around the role that religion plays in both liberating people and oppressing people is at the center of so many struggles for human rights.
“I am so moved to work alongside the other Commissioners, both Democrats and Republicans, and with the fabulous staff of USCIRF, to make this world a better place. I am grateful to President Joe Biden for his trust in me and I pray for the success of the Biden-Harris Administration.”
Created by an act of Congress in 1998, the commission is an independent, bipartisan commission that is tasked with monitoring alleged violations of religious freedom around the world, and makes policy recommendations to the president, Secretary of State, and Congress.
The commission is comprised of 10 members, each serving two-year terms, appointed by the president and congressional leaders, with the Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom serving as a non-voting ex officio member.
Among the commission’s duties are issuing an annual report assessing the U.S. government’s implementation of the International Religious Freedom Act; meeting with senior government officials, leaders of NGOs, and victims of religious persecution from around the globe; testifying at hearings and holding briefings on issues related to religious freedom; and issues reports with policy prescriptions for how best to to ensure people are allowed to practice their religious beliefs without experiencing persecution.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden praised two professional athletes -- Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Kumi Yokoyama, a forward for the Washington Spirit -- for coming out as LGBTQ.
The president praised the athletes for their decision to share their identities with their teammates and the larger public, noting that their decision provides an example for LGBTQ-identifying youth to look up to, reports CNN.
"To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama -- two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I'm so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today," Biden tweeted.
Last Friday, during a White House reception celebrating Pride Month, President Joe Biden touted his administration's various efforts to achieve LGBTQ equality, while calling on Congress to adopt full federal nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people.
Joined by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is openly gay and the first out LGBTQ cabinet secretary to be confirmed by the Senate, Biden declared that the Pride Month reception "makes a simple, strong statement: Pride is back at the White House."
The president said the month-long celebration, which commemorates the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, is about "being able to love yourself, love whoever you love, and love this country enough to make it more fair and more free and more just."
