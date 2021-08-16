EatWell DC’s August Tomato Festival at The Pig, Commissary, and Logan Tavern

The three Logan Circle restaurants in the gay-owned EatWell DC group — The Pig, Commissary, and Logan Tavern — are spending the month of August in proper foodie fashion, celebrating one of the perennial greatest hits of summer produce and one of nature’s true gifts to humankind. While we’re at it, we should also pause for a moment to thank the indigenous peoples of Mexico, first and foremost the Aztecs, for helping seed the idea of using tomatoes as a food source.

All the tomatoes at EatWell venues come from the company’s farm in LaPlata, Maryland, as is true for most produce served in the restaurants. “We have an abundance of tomatoes this season,” says EatWell DC’s culinary director Tom Crenshaw, “and we are sharing the bounty with our guests.”

There are three tomato specials to consider at The Pig. Pa Amb Tomaquet is a Catalonian-style bread and tomato appetizer with baguette topped with pickled pork skin and seasoned tomatoes.

Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes and Halloumi Cheese is a medley further accented by Harissa spice, olives, caperberries, parsley, mint, and onions and coated in pomegranate molasses and olive oil. For dessert, try Tomato Panna Cotta, made with basil syrup, heirloom tomato marmalade, parmesan tuile, and pistachio.

Over at the group’s longest-running venture, Logan Tavern, the specials include an Eatwell Farm Salad featuring a mix of heirloom and confit tomatoes, watermelon, and feta.

You can also choose between two entrees, opting for either the Pan-Roasted Chesapeake Rockfish with heirlooms, tomato agrodolce, and herb salad, or a Grilled Pork Chop with heirlooms, charred spring onion, and Kurozu.

Finally, head down the block to Commissary to try Eatwell Farm’s Tomato and Shrimp, Espelette-spiced prawns served in a sauce of warm olive oil and poached tomato ragu with black pepper tuile, and Tomato Salted Bronzini, served with an heirloom tomato bisque, sweet corn & edamame relish, Peruvian potatoes, radish, and charred avocado mash.

The Pig is located at 1320 14th St. NW. Visit www.ThePigDC.com. Logan Tavern is at 1413 P St. NW. Visit www.LoganTavern.com. Commissary is at 1443 P St. NW. Visit www.CommissaryDC.com.

