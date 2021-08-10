9:30 Club, Anthem, Merriweather, Lincoln to require proof of vaccination

I.M.P., the local concert promoter that operates the 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion, The Lincoln Theatre, and The Anthem just released a statement regarding patrons providing proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid tests ahead of show attendance. The full statement is as follows:

“We’ve been closed for 17 months and want to do everything in our power to never experience a devastating shutdown like that ever again.

We owe it to our employees, patrons, artists, and our community to use whatever safety tools we have, and at this point, our greatest measure is to ensure that all those in our venues either prove they’ve been fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative Covid test that’s been taken within 72 hours of the event.

If this is an issue for a ticket buyer, we’ll provide them with a refund or a voucher for an upcoming show. This is effective starting August 15th.

This isn’t a political statement; it’s recognition that the science is showing vaccines protect from the worst potential outcomes of getting Covid.

We need to recognize that Covid will not be completely eradicated, like the flu isn’t, but we can adapt to manage it so we can live our lives as safely as possible and protect those who aren’t eligible or able to be vaccinated.

If you want to enjoy a performance with us and thousands of others, you will demonstrate you’ve protected yourself, the people around you, and the community by taking the vaccine, or if you’re ineligible or choose not to be vaccinated, prove that you do not have Covid when you join us.

We want to celebrate life with you for years to come. Be Safe. Vaccinate.