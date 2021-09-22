Mary Trump brands Donald Trump a “f***ing loser” after he sues her

Mary Trump, clinical psychologist and lesbian niece of Donald Trump, has called her uncle a “fucking loser” after he filed a lawsuit against her.

The twice-impeached former president has sued his niece alongside the New York Times and three of the Times‘ reporters, claiming they formed an “insidious plot” to obtain and publish his private tax records in 2018.

The lawsuit accuses Mary Trump of conspiring with the Times to “smuggle the records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times.“

Trump is seeking damages from “in an amount to be determined at trial, but believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars.”

The Times investigation delved into Donald Trump’s personal wealth, highlighting the measures he had used to reduce his federal income tax burden, as well as questioning the true size of the former president’s personal fortune.

In her memoir, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump revealed that she had provided financial documents to the Times.

Donald Trump had previously unsuccessfully sued his niece to prevent the book from being published last year.

Mary Trump responded to the lawsuit in a blunt statement to the Daily Beast.

“I think he is a fucking loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can,” she said. “It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick.”

She added: “As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

A Times spokesperson said in a statement that the newspaper would fight Trump’s lawsuit.

“The Times‘ coverage of Donald Trump’s taxes helped inform citizens through meticulous reporting on a subject of overriding public interest,” they said. “This lawsuit is an attempt to silence independent news organizations and we plan to vigorously defend against it.”

