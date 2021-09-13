RuPaul could make Emmys history after sixth win for hosting Drag Race

RuPaul continues to dominate the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, picking up his sixth consecutive win for hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RuPaul’s victory only increases his record haul in the Reality/Competition host category, after he last year passed Survivor host Jeff Probst with the most wins and most consecutive wins (Probst has four).

“I started in television 40 years ago on a public access station in Atlanta, Georgia. A little show called The American Music Show,” RuPaul said during Sunday’s ceremony.

“They were so kind to me to have me do my hard yards there years ago, and I want to thank them for being so kind to me and all the people in this business who’ve been kind.

“I’ve got to tell you, the sweetness and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today,” he continued.

“In fact, the sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human virtues. After that would be a big fat ass. Thank you so much for this award.”

Herstory in the making 😍 @TelevisionAcad Condragulations @RuPaul for extending her record with today’s 6th consecutive Outstanding Host award for #DragRace at the 2021 #Emmys 👑 pic.twitter.com/5zVgQtnCyY — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) September 12, 2021

With 10 Emmy Awards, RuPaul has also become one of the most awarded Black artists in Emmys history, tying the record of cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

Should Drag Race win its fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program at this weekend’s Primetime Emmy Awards, RuPaul will surpass Morgan and smash yet another record.

RuPaul actually took home two awards from the Creative Arts Emmys, after RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked — on which he serves as executive producer — scored its first win for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

The main Drag Race series also won outstanding casting, directing, and picture editing, bringing the franchise’s total awards haul to 24 Emmys.

Read More:

Twitch sues users who flooded Black and LGBTQ streamers with abuse

Marvel allegedly cancelled New Warriors series because it was “too gay”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shuts down right-wing newspaper that complained about trans-inclusive language