RuPaul makes Emmys history with latest Drag Race win

RuPaul has become the most awarded person of color in Primetime Emmy Awards history, after RuPaul’s Drag Race secured a fourth consecutive win for Outstanding Competition Series.

With 11 total Emmys, RuPaul has surpassed cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, the previous record-holder.

It’s the latest record RuPaul has shattered at the Emmys, after earlier this month securing his sixth Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, the most wins and most consecutive wins in the category.

Speaking at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, RuPaul thanked the LGBTQ community.

“Thank you so much to the academy and all the gorgeous people who are here tonight,” RuPaul said during his speech, flanked by fellow judge Michelle Visage and Season 13 stars Symone and Gottmik. “Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They’re so gracious to tell their stories of courage how to navigate this difficult life that’s more difficult today.”

He continued: “For you kids watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. Come on to Mama Ru.”

Speaking at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards after accepting the award for Outstanding Host, RuPaul said that “sweetness and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today.”

“In fact, the sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human virtues. After that would be a big fat ass,” he said. “Thank you so much for this award.”

RuPaul took home two awards from the Creative Arts Emmys, after RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked — on which he serves as executive producer — scored its first win for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. The main Drag Race series also won outstanding casting, directing, and picture editing.

With Sunday’s win for Outstanding Competition Series, the Drag Race franchise has overall won 25 Emmy Awards.

From the runway to the red carpet, we know #DragRace always comes to slay! 👑 Sending the biggest CONGRATULATIONS to @RuPaulsDragRace for being honored at last night’s #Emmys. ⭐️👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1djKOPOhZc — VH1 (@VH1) September 20, 2021

