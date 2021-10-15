James Bond actor Daniel Craig has revealed that he prefers gay bars to straight bars because they’re a “very safe place to be.”

The No Time to Die star recently appeared on Bruce Bozzi’s Lunch With Bruce podcast on SiriusXM, where the pair discussed their friendship and the infamous tabloid reporting after they were spotted in a California gay bar.

National Enquirer breathlessly reported on Craig’s “open-mouth passionate French kiss” with Bozzi — who is married to director Bryan Lourd — at Roosterfish in Venice Beach in 2010.

“We’re tactile, we love each other. We give each other hugs, it’s OK. We’re two fucking grown men,” Craig, who is married to actress Rachel Weisz, said to Bozzi.

“For me, it was one of those situations and the irony is, you know, we kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing fucking wrong.

“What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s fucking go out.’ And I just was like, ‘I know I don’t give a fuck,’ and we’re in Venice.”

Craig, 53, said he prefers gay bars because he can avoid the “aggressive dick-swinging in hetero bars.”

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” he said. “One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”

He added: “As a kid, because it was like… ‘I don’t want to end up [being] in a punch-up.’ And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it [a gay bar] would just be a good place to go.”

Craig said that his experience in gay bars was that “everybody” was “chill.”

“You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be,” he said. “And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”

Related: No Time to Die review: A very wordy goodbye to Daniel Craig’s James Bond

Craig currently stars in No Time to Die in his last outing as James Bond. It has since earned more than $330 million at the global box office, including more than $70 million in Craig’s native UK alone.

Read More:

Superman comes out as bisexual in new comic series

NYPD seek man who punched woman in face for holding hands with girlfriend

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns after sending anti-gay emails to NFL colleagues