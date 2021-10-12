A gay California lawmaker has joined Grindr to encourage users to vote against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the upcoming Sept. 14 election.

Last Tuesday, State Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) said he joined the popular gay dating app in an effort to urge Grindr users not to recall Newsom, a longtime LGBTQ ally.

Newsom has faced criticism from conservatives for his management of the state, particularly his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic -- including shutdowns, mask mandates, and other restrictions intended to curb the spread of the virus and its variants.