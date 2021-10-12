President Joe Biden recognized National Coming Out Day on Monday, Oct. 11, telling LGBTQ Americans that his administration will “always have your back.”

In a statement, Biden celebrated the “courage of LGBTQ+ people who live their lives with pride, create community with open arms and hearts, and showcase the strength of being your authentic self.”

“Today and every day, I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know that you are loved and accepted just the way you are — regardless of whether or not you’ve come out,” Biden said. “My Administration is committed to ensuring that LGBTQ+ people can live openly, proudly, and freely in every corner of our nation.”

President Biden noted some of the progress made since he took office in January, including executive orders to prevent and combat discrimination, allowing transgender people to serve openly in the military, and appointing LGBTQ people to the “highest levels of government.”

“My Administration has been clear that we will continue to champion the dignity, equality, and wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community,” Biden said.

Biden also attacked Republican efforts nationwide to advance anti-LGBTQ legislation or roll back hard-fought gains for equality, including the proliferation of anti-transgender bills in legislatures across the country.

“Bullying and harassment — particularly of young transgender Americans and LGBTQ+ people of color — still abounds, diminishing our national character,” Biden added. “We must continue to stand together against these acts of hate, and stand up to protect the rights, opportunities, physical safety, and mental health of LGBTQ+ people everywhere.

“From defeating discriminatory bills to passing the Equality Act, we have more work to do to ensure that every American can live free of fear, harassment, and discrimination because of who they are or whom they love.”

Biden concluded: “To LGBTQ+ people across the country, and especially those who are contemplating coming out: know that you are loved for who you are, you are admired for your courage, and you will have a community — and a nation — to welcome you.

“My Administration will always have your back, and we will continue fighting for the full measure of equality, dignity, and respect you deserve.”

