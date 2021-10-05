Florida Republican files bill to prosecute doctors who prescribe gender-affirming health care treatments to trans youth

- News
By John Riley on October 5, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
A Florida Republican lawmaker who’s mounting a run for Congress has filed legislation that would prosecute doctors who prescribe gender-affirming treatments to transgender children.
The bill, introduced by State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Howey-in-the-Hills), would impose criminal penalties on any medical provider who performs transition-related surgical procedures on minors, as well as those who prescribe hormones or puberty blockers to transgender individuals under age 18.
Those providers found to violate the law would be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor, meaning they could face up to a year in prison or a fine of $1,000.
The only exception the bill contains is if a person is born intersex, in which case parents can seek out surgery for their child — although such surgeries disregard the child’s own agency for the parents’ personal preferences, and can sometimes lead to gender dysphoria later if the sex “chosen” by the parents does not match an individual’s gender identity.
Sabatini previously introduced a similar bill during the regular legislative session, but the bill never received a committee hearing — ostensibly because of Sabatini’s rocky relationship with his fellow Republicans, and not out of any misgivings on the part of GOP lawmakers about intervening in personal medical decisions, according to the Florida Politics website.
Sabatini told the website that he refiled the legislation after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) promised, in an interview with the Daily Caller in June, to support any bill that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for transgender children. DeSantis also signed a bill earlier this year to bar transgender youth from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
Sabatini, who is running for Congress against U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) — whose district is expected to be gerrymandered in order to favor Republicans — appears to be using the bill to shore up his conservative credentials. Many conservatives, not only in Florida but across the country, claim that transition-related treatments — including rarely-performed surgical interventions — are irreversible, harmful, and akin to sterilization or disfigurement. Thus far, only Arkansas and Tennessee have passed laws barring gender-affirming treatments for minors, although similar bills have been introduced in nearly two dozen other states.
See also: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claims gender-affirming surgeries for minors are “child abuse”
“This has always been the right thing to do; it should’ve been passed years ago. This is a bipartisan-common sense bill,” Sabatini told Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG-TV, adding: “I’m against the forced castration and sterilization of children—anyone who disagrees with that is mentally insane.”
Heather Wilkie, the executive director of the Zebra Coalition, a nonprofit serving LGBTQ youth, said there needs to be more education for the general population to understand the nuances of gender-affirming surgery, especially since intersex individuals can also identify as transgender or nonbinary.
“It’s a complete double-standard. He’s trying to pick and choose who can receive gender-affirming surgery,” Wilkie said of Sabatini’s bill. “It’s more complex than saying, ‘This population can get surgery, but this population can’t.”
Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), an LGBTQ ally, told WKMG that opponents of the bill should view it as a serious threat that has a good chance of passing and being signed into law during next year’s legislative session.
“It’s disgusting; it’s a slap in the face to trans kids and parents. What’s so arrogant is that it’s supposed to be about trans kids’ safety, but it gets in the way of doctors and parents who want best for their kids,” Eskamani said of Sabtaini. “He’s saying he doesn’t want parents or kids to make these decisions, but it’s OK for a politician to decide?”
Far-right pastor claims gay people die by suicide due to “guilt” because they “hate doing it”
China seeks ban on gay relationships, ‘effeminate males’ in video games
Gay man claims he committed insurance fraud because of ‘gay lifestyle’
By John Riley on September 3, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
A federal appeals court ruled earlier this week that transgender state employees, and the transgender dependents of state employees, can sue North Carolina for insurance exclusions that prohibit the state's employee health care plan from covering gender-affirming medical treatments.
Six state employees filed suit against the state in 2019, accusing the North Carolina State Health Plan of discriminating against them or their children.
Attorneys for the state had argued that the state could not be sued under a legal doctrine known as "sovereign immunity," but last year, a federal judge ruled that the state could be sued for violating nondiscrimination provisions contained in Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, on the grounds that it had waived its sovereign immunity and agreed to abide by the ACA's conditions by accepting federal funds.
By John Riley on August 26, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
A transgender teenager's mother has sued the Transportation Security Administration for strip-searching her daughter at an airport back in 2019.
Jamii Erway, who was 15 years old at the time the incident occurred, was ordered to submit to a strip-search at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after she registered a "false positive" on the body scanner at the security checkpoint, triggering an alert.
Erway explained to a scanner operator that she is transgender, but the scanner operator would not repeat the scan. The TSA official, referred to in the lawsuit as "Jane Doe," told Erway she would have to have her genitals inspected in a private room.
By Rhuaridh Marr on September 21, 2021 @rhuaridh
A Florida school district is promising action after high school students waved Confederate flags and yelled anti-gay slurs at members of a Gay-Straight Alliance club.
Students at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County held the anti-LGBTQ rally after school on Friday, Sept. 17, Action News Jax reports.
Video of the incident shows multiple students standing near members of the school's Gay-Straight Alliance and yelling anti-LGBTQ slurs at them, including, "There's only two genders, faggot."
One mother, who didn't want to be identified in order to protect her family, said that her daughter had a Pride flag ripped out of her hand.
