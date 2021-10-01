DeAngelo Jackson blazes a trail from gay adult films into mainstream acting on ‘Collar Confessions’

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had on a set,” confesses porn star DeAngelo Jackson of shooting fight scenes for his mainstream acting debut in Here TV’s steamy new short-form series, Collar Confessions. Of course, the reigning 2021 GayVN Performer of the Year has seen his share of movie sets, but with Confessions, he found an opportunity “to do something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now, which is to transition into acting. This was a perfect way of getting my feet wet.”

Inspired by the book Collar Confessions: Sharing the Man of God by Dwight O’Neal, the series — part-soap, part-thriller — stars Nathaniel J. Ryan as Pastor Eddie, a preacher harboring secrets and attempting to make a fresh start with his husband Quentin, portrayed by Jackson. The couple faces an uphill battle, as Pastor Eddie’s still trying to forgive Quentin for burning down his church in a jealous rage.

“I really had to come out of my comfort zone,” says Jackson of playing the role, “to act in a way that I would never behave.” Yet, while the actor might not pull a Left-Eye and torch anyone’s house anytime soon, he points out that he connected with his character. “Quentin kind of reminds me of myself, in the sense that he loves hard.”

Jackson started in adult films while he was in college studying criminal justice. Now, after more than a decade in the industry, he’s established himself as a top draw, earning accolades like Best Actor at the 2020 GayVNs, the Oscars of the gay adult film industry. Recently, he joined the pantheon of performers whose famous physical attributes have been immortalized as toys, a move Jackson dedicates to his fans. “It’s humbling,” he says. “I was excited for my fans to have the opportunity to finally get a piece of me every day.”

Jackson is focused on landing more acting roles, “and just trying to carve out my own lane.” That includes raising his voice as an activist on behalf of the Black transgender community, living under constant threat of violence, and speaking up against discrimination in the gay porn industry. Advocating for equal pay and better scripts for Black performers, and more people of color behind the camera, Jackson says, “As I slowly try to transition out of porn, I want to leave it better off than when I first got into the industry. I don’t want it to be the same way it was ten years ago. That’s the least I can do.”

Collar Confessions the series premieres October 8 on Here TV. Visit www.heretv.com. Collar Confessions: Sharing the Man of God the novel is available October 1 on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

