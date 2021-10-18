EA will remove Jon Gruden from ‘Madden NFL’ after homophobic emails

Republicans in Texas have voted to advance a bill seeking to bar transgender students from competing on sports teams matching their gender identity, setting it up for a vote in the House of Representatives.

The Texas House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies -- which was created by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) to address prioritized bills during what is now the third special session called since the regular legislative session ended -- approved the anti-transgender bill, HB 25, on an 8-4 vote on Wednesday.

The bill's passage marks the first time legislation of its type has managed to move to the next step in the legislative process. Similar bills, introduced during the regular and two previous special sessions, failed to advance out of the House Public Education Committee earlier this year.