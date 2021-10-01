LGBTQ Victory Institute adds milestones to its political history timeline, in honor of LGBTQ History Month

The LGBTQ Victory Institute, the organization dedicated to training and supporting LGBTQ elected and appointed officials as part of its larger mission increasing LGBTQ representation in public office, has added dozens of LGBTQ political milestones to its Pride & Progress website in honor of LGBTQ History Month.

The website’s timeline now includes more than 186 key moments in LGBTQ political representation, allowing visitors to explore seven decades of history, beginning with José Sarria’s run for San Francisco Supervisor in 1961 — marking the first political campaign by an out LGBTQ person — and continuing through to this year, when the U.S. Senate confirmed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, making him the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ member of a presidential cabinet, and HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, making her the first out trans person to be confirmed by the nation’s upper legislative chamber.

Throughout the month of October, LGBTQ Victory Institute will share some of the stories regarding LGBTQ political milestones on its social media platforms. Among the new stories added are the first out trans White House staffer, Raffi Freedman-Gurspan; the first out lesbian delegate to the Democratic National Convention, Madeline Dean; and Fort Worth City Councilman Joel Burns’s viral “It Gets Better” speech.

“LGBTQ History Month is an opportunity to honor our political history and the contributions of those who served with courage to advance equality,” Annise Parker, the president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Institute, who, as the former first lesbian mayor of Houston, is also listed on the timeline, said in a statement.

“Our ever-expanding Pride & Progress archive tells the story of a revolution in American politics — from just a handful of elected officials anywhere in the nation to a rainbow wave of candidates elected at every level of government,” Parker added. “And while it demonstrates enormous progress, it also reveals the milestones yet to be reached and the lavender ceilings left to be shattered. We hope this resource allows our community to celebrate LGBTQ History Month by honoring our past and inspiring the leaders of the future.”

To see the updated historical timeline, visit LGBTQ Victory Institute’s Pride & Progress website at www.prideandprogress.org.

