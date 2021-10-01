A transgender man has filed a complaint with the New York City Human Rights Commission after he was initially denied entry into a pool at a popular gym chain because he wasn't wearing "a female one-piece" swimsuit.

Gabi Young, a teacher's assistant for New York City Public Schools and a pre-medical student, said he was about to enter the pool at Equinox gym's East 63rd Street location at 817 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan on August 20, when he was confronted by a lifeguard who tried to block him from using the pool.

Young, a transgender male, has been going to the gym since 2015 and joined as a member last month, says he used the pool as a way to manage his chronic pain. But the lifeguard criticized his outfit -- a blue swim tank and trunks -- for not meeting the pool's dress code. Young says the incident was humiliating, because the lifeguard in question called him out in front of other gym members following a yoga class.