WATCH: Ruby Corado steps down as head of Casa Ruby

Ruby Corado, the founder and executive director of Casa Ruby, has stepped down, handing the reins of the organization over to Alexis Blackmon, who will serve as the organization’s interim Executive Director.

It was reported earlier this week that Casa Ruby had lost more than $800,000 in district funding.

Watch Corado’s Facebook Live announcement below. Her resignation and introduction of Blackmon starts at roughly the 3-minute mark.

This is a developing story.