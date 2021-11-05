The National LGBTQ Task Force has opened registration for its annual Creating Change Conference, which brings together LGBTQ+ activists from all over the United States to discuss organizing tactics, messaging, strategy, and goal-setting for their various organizations or causes.

The conference, which will be held in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns of large events, will be held in New Orleans from Jan. 12-16, 2022.

The conference, now in its 34th year, hosts thousands of LGBTQ+ activists and advocates, and holds workshops and plenaries where speakers can share knowledge and stories of their own organizing experience that are meant to be instructive or teach others lessons on how to better organize and execute their goals. Next year’s conference will also feature a day-long institute focused exclusively on queering climate justice.

Registration for the conference is currently open, with a limited special registration rate for those who apply by Nov. 15. Registrants will be allowed to build their own personal schedule by choosing from over 100 different workshops or caucuses.

“Creating Change is much more than a conference, it is a family reunion, an extraordinarily diverse queer activist gathering, and, for all the attendees, an opportunity to plan, organize and act for our movement and our allies as we begin a year of challenges and opportunities,” Danny Linden, the director of the Creating Change Conference, said in a statement.

“As the foremost political, leadership, and skills-building conference for the LGBTQ movement, we are thrilled that Creating Change will return for an in-person gathering in New Orleans,” Linden added. “We are looking forward to reuniting and reigniting in community with people from across the country, coming together to learn, connect, and resist. As always, Creating Change will be a space where we share skills and knowledge, fill our hearts with love and joy, and deepen our commitment to freedom, justice and equity for all LGBTQ+ people.”

In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, registrants must agree to follow all health and safety measures set by the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Masks will be required in all shared conference spaces, except when actively eating or drinking. Attendees must provide valid proof of vaccination, as well as complete a screening for symptoms of COVID-19, upon arrival and check-in.

To register, visit www.pheedloop.com/register/cc22/attendee. Those needing financial assistance are asked to contact the Task Force by emailing creatingchange@thetaskforce.org. For more information on the conference, visit www.thetaskforce.org/creatingchange.

