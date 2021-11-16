Target released a gay nutcracker and people are desperate to buy one

Target is no stranger to supporting LGBTQ people, but the retailer has created something of a buying frenzy with its latest effort: an LGBTQ nutcracker.

The $10 nutcracker, a Christmas decoration that traces its roots back to Germanic folklore, caused a stir on social media and has reportedly sold out in multiple Target stores across the U.S.

“Show your advocacy for LGBTQIA+ friends and family in fun, festive style with this Pride Nutcracker from Wondershop,” Target proudly states in the nutcracker’s description.

“Showcasing a man dressed in traditional nutcracker costume holding a pride flag and wearing a rainbow hat, this decorative figurine helps you get in the rhythm for a fun and festive Christmas,” the retailer continues. “The bright color scheme adds a merry touch to your seasonal display.”

The nutcracker is both a person of color and carries the updated Progress Pride flag, which highlights LGBTQ people of color and the transgender community.

Naturally, the nutcracker quickly made its way to social media, including a viral TikTok video where commenters decried Target’s “rainbow capitalism,” celebrated the doll’s diversity, and confessed a desire to own one.

“It reeks of rainbow capitalism…That being said, hell yeah,” one TikTok user wrote.

“This feels like the best form of representation as well as a hate crime….I’m honestly so confused,” another added.

On Twitter, LGBTQ users asked one another for help in locating dolls, after the nutcrackers quickly sold out (at the time of writing, it’s currently showing as limited stock or out of stock in the D.C. area).

“BRB, going to every Target in a 25 mile radius to find this hideous thing,” one user wrote.

Another urged their followers to help them find it for their “liberal nutcracker collector mother.”

Someone else offered handy advice for the festive season: “Be sure to place it on your mantle when the right-wing family members visit.”

In a similar vein, another user quipped: “Me and my husband showing up to family Xmas dinner with this Pride Nutcracker would be quite a statement.”

Despite apparent shortages, some triumphed in their quest for a Pride Nutcracker.

“Dear Internet, I really want this Pride Nutcracker for our second annual Glitzmas this year, but every @Target in the immediate Madison area is sold out. Find me one?” Dr. Sami Schalk tweeted.

The following week, Schalk’s Glitzmas wish came true:

OK this morning started off rough but the first of (I think) three Pride Nutcrackers followers located for me has arrived! Thanks @alannaeowyn! https://t.co/FGzWwsKOjv pic.twitter.com/LL0SAn5REv — Dr. Sami Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) November 11, 2021

Read More:

Newsmax host slammed for claiming being gay is Pete Buttigieg’s ‘full-time job’

Virginia school board member calls for gay books to be burned

Trump sent gay lackey Richard Grenell to Serbia in “possibly illegal” trip