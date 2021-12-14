Conservatives accuse Sephora of ‘sexual perversion’ over gay holiday ad

A conservative organization has accused beauty retailer Sephora of encouraging “sexual perversion” after the company featured a gay couple in one of its holiday commercials.

The 30-second spot, which encourages shoppers to “gift love,” has drawn praise on YouTube for showing two men briefly kissing.

However, conservative outrage group One Million Moms — which is definitely not just one angry mom, Monica Cole, with too much time and bigotry on her hands — is urging its followers to “take action” against Sephora for “promoting same-sex relationships.”

In an email to her supporters, Cole slammed Sephora and the commercial, saying the company has “really crossed the line by featuring two gay men in its newest commercial.”

“The Sephora Holiday Gifting 2021 ad shows various friends and family members smiling while giving each other Christmas gifts, but the homosexual couple is the only romantic couple included in the advertisement,” Cole wrote.

“After one man is shown opening a gift from their dogs (which is obviously from his partner), the commercial concludes with the two men kissing on the lips.”

Cole couldn’t understand why Sephora, whose “primary customer base is women,” chose to “[end] the commercial with two men kissing.”

“Promoting same-sex relationships should have nothing to do with marketing makeup and skin care products,” Cole continued.

“Yet Sephora wants to make it clear where it stands on this controversial topic instead of remaining neutral in the culture war.”

She added: “One Million Moms continues to stand up for biblical truth, and Romans 1:26-27 is very clear about this particular type of sexual perversion.”

Cole then feared that children might watch the commercial and become gay. Or want to shop at Sephora. Or look forward to the holidays? We’re not too sure.

“The way this advertisement is pushing the LGBTQ agenda is very concerning,” she ranted, “but what is even more concerning is that this commercial is airing when children are likely to be watching television during family viewing time.”

She then demanded that people “TAKE ACTION!” and sign her petition urging Sephora to pull the ad.

In something of a running theme for One Million Moms’ outrage campaigns, only a small fraction of the claimed support base actually took action — a mere 12,505 people have signed Cole’s petition since it was launched.

One Million Moms frequently makes headlines for its loud and often ineffective boycott attempts.

Last year, One Million Moms demanded a boycott of Oreo cookies after the brand released its LGBTQ-affirming rainbow cookies, calling them an attempt to “brainwash children and adults alike by desensitizing audiences.”

Read More: One Million Moms demands Oreo boycott over ‘homosexual agenda’ rainbow cookies

Earlier this year OMM, an offshoot of the anti-LGBTQ hate group American Family Association, demanded boycotts of Disney XD’s DuckTales for featuring gay dads and Marvel’s upcoming The Eternals for containing a same-sex kiss.

The group also targeted The Walt Disney Company for last year’s Toy Story 4, accusing Pixar of trying to “desensitize” children after a same-sex couple appeared for a few seconds.

Arguably the group’s most successful effort came in 2019, after it joined right-wing Catholic website Lifesite in demanding that The Hallmark Channel pull adverts from online wedding registry company Zola showing same-sex weddings.

Hallmark Channel obliged, removing Zola’s ads with same-sex couples and calling them “controversial,” prompting a furious response from LGBTQ groups.

OMM’s victory was short-lived, however, as Hallmark Channel later reversed course and reinstated the ads, and apologized for any “hurt and disappointment” caused.

