D.C. to stop requiring proof of vaccination for bars

Team DC will be hosting a vaccine exchange on Wednesday, Feb. 9, to encourage members of D.C.'s LGBTQ community to get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19.

The effort comes in partnership with the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Affairs, DC Health, Capital Pride Alliance, LULAC Lambda, Metro Weekly, and the newly-opened LGBTQ bar Kiki, which will host the clinic.

Japer Bowles, the director of the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Affairs, told Metro Weekly that the mayor's office has been seeking out community partners to host various vaccine and booster clinics as part of a larger effort to increase vaccination rates, such as more vulnerable populations or sub-groups within the LGBTQ community. Similar events will be held at other "safe spaces" in the community, including churches, community centers, and local nonprofits.