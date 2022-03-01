Capital Pride’s 2022 Reveal party will be on March 16

Capital Pride Alliance, the organizing body behind the annual celebration of Pride in the Nation’s Capital, will hold its 2022 Capital Pride Reveal party at the Viceroy hotel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, March 16.

This year’s Pride celebration, held in June, will mark the first large-scale in-person events in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To get people interested and drive up attendance at the Pride Parade, Pride Festival and Concert, and other events planned in the run-up to Pride — and in some cases, smaller-scale events held in the latter half of the year — organizers have brought back their Reveal party, which discloses juicy details about the year’s theme, early plans for Capital Pride’s upcoming 50th anniversary celebration in 2025, and details and scheduling of events planned for Pride Week.

Organizers also hope to reveal a new route for the Pride Parade, which will look different from past years, and will promote some other Pride-adjacent events hosted by partner organizations that celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Tickets for the Pride Reveal party are available online, and individuals can provide financial support at various levels. A standard ticket, or a “bronze level,” costs $22 per person, with silver, gold, Pride 365 Friend, and Pride Legacy Circle-level tickets available at higher per-person cost.

The Reveal party will also inform attendees of how they can access exclusive promotions, earn discounts on official Pride merchandise, and earn prizes and other giveaways.

“There’s options for attendees to come on board at different levels as a donor for the year to show their individual support for the Pride celebration and our Pride365 events,” Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, told Metro Weekly. “Pride isn’t free. Capital Pride Alliance is a nonprofit organization, and we work hard to make sure we can keep the core events, such as the festival and concert, free of admission or at least accessible to the community. Capital Pride is still one of the few remaining free Pride festivals and concerts in the nation. It’s a commitment, but our partner organizations, sponsors, and individual donors all help make that possible.”

Capital Pride Alliance’s “Pride Reveal” party will be held on Wednesday March 16, from 7-10 p.m. at the Viceroy Washington DC, 1430 Rhode Island Ave. NW. For tickets or more information, visit secure.givelively.org/event/capital-pride-alliance-incorporated/capital-pride-reveal-2022.