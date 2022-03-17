Editor’s Pick: For March, Ice Cream Jubilee adds cocktails to the cream

Another month, another batch of inspired offerings from those creative concocters of flavors at Ice Cream Jubilee.

The current cream of the crop specials are loosely tied together by several varied celebratory signifiers of March — and you can raise a toast to the month with all six.

The month’s lineup of cocktail-inspired flavors starts with the woman-owned local company’s first collaboration in honor of Women’s History Month, a partnership with Denizens Brewing Company, the woman-owned (lesbian-owned too, in fact) brewery with two locations just over the border in suburban Maryland.

Flavors include a malty, sweet Double Stout Caramel, which elevates standard coffee ice cream with stout-infused caramel swirls made with Denizens’ Call Waiting brew; Mocha Rum Truffle sorbet, a bonbon-inspired decadent and creamy vegan sorbet made with melted dark chocolate, organic coffee, and a splash of rum.

Cherries Jubilee offers a taste of black cherries with a splash of brandy and a stracciatella of dark chocolate pieces; Bottomless Mimosa, a sorbet, first made in 2021 for the inauguration of Kamala Harris as the first woman Vice President and made with fresh orange juice and a splash of bubbly wine; and Blackberry Elderflower, an elegant sorbet pairing sweet blackberries with St. Germain liqueur.

Finally, Banana Bourbon Caramel features a splash of Jim Beam bourbon and a caramel ribbon in classic banana ice cream.

In addition to tasting flights, these flavors are also available by the scoop and in take-home pints at all three Ice Cream Jubilee locations, and available for nationwide shipping through Goldbelly.

On March 20, the official start to the month-long National Cherry Blossom Festival, the store will debut another collaborative flavor, Smoked Vanilla Sakura Cherry, made with local woman-owned businesses Whisked and Teaism.

Ice Cream Jubilee locations are in Yards Park (301 Water St. SE), 14th Street (1407 T St. NW), and Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington). Visit www.icecreamjubilee.com.