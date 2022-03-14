Hot Pick: Taste of Iceland is a Nordic dream come true

This year’s annual North American tour promoting the vibrantly volcanic Nordic island country kicks off in D.C. the third weekend in March. Taste of Iceland offers four days of events highlighting cutting-edge aspects of contemporary Icelandic culture, most offered for free but on a first-come, first-serve basis.

One obvious non-free attraction is the “Icelandic Culinary Experience,” a prix-fixe four-course menu of traditional Nordic fare overseen by Viktor Örn Andrésson, one of Europe’s most-awarded chefs with longtime ties to the Blue Lagoon, the geothermal spa and resort that is Iceland’s most popular attraction.

Presented in collaboration with Equinox Restaurant at 818 Connecticut Ave. NW and its Executive Chef Todd Gray, the seafood-focused menu — featuring such options as Langoustine Broth & Grilled Scallops, Lightly Smoked Arctic Char with Soy & Icelandic Wasabi, and Baked Icelandic Cod with Brown Butter, Soy, Cauliflower & Horseradish — is available through OpenTable reservations from Thursday, March 17, through Sunday, March 20, between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m., and priced at $75 per person, plus $35 more with optional wine pairing.

Additional highlights include:

“Reykjavik Calling Concert” headlined by 22-year-old jazz/R&B singer-songwriter Laufey, with an opening set by enchanting jazz/folk artist Anna Gréta and eccentric sounds and samples throughout mixed by DJ Hermigervill, who will also serve as host at Songbyrd Music House at 540 Penn St. NE (3/17, starting at 7:30 p.m.).

An “Icelandic Cocktail Making Class” with representatives from Reyka Vodka and Ólafsson Gin demonstrating two different cocktails using the Icelandic branded spirits as served up by mixologist Arslan at Betsy’s, the rooftop gin garden above Belga Cafe at 514 8th St. SE (3/18, starting at 5:30 p.m.).

An “Elemental Sound Bath,” a relaxing and uplifting program featuring healing sounds from nature and Icelandic Energy Healer Jósa Goodlife, immediately followed by a Breakfast Bar featuring the Icelandic-style yogurt skyr, at the progressive downtown hotel Eaton DC at 1207 K St. NW. (3/19, starting at 10 a.m.).

An “Icelandic Literature” event featuring Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland and Canadian-Icelandic author of Secrets of the Sprakkar, which explores the cultural roots of Iceland’s progressive attitude towards equality, in a discussion with Icelandic women authors Audur Ava Ólafsdóttir and Thora Hjorleifsdóttir moderated by local journalist and author Andrew Evans, at the Eaton DC (3/19, starting at 2 p.m.).

A screening of Valdimar Jóhannsson’s stunning film Lamb, a creepy, dark folktale that served as Iceland’s official submission for consideration as Best Foreign Film at the 94th Academy Awards, at the Eaton DC (3/20, starting at 5 p.m.).

A spin of the Wheel of Prizes, presented by Icelandair, will occur prior to each event (excepting the dinner and the bath) with prizes including Blue Lagoon skincare products, an Icelandic wool blanket, a Reyka Vodka package, a year’s supply of Icelandic Provisions-branded skyr, and the grand prize: a trip for two to Iceland including a stay at the Blue Lagoon.

The event will touch down in Boston and Denver later this spring, and Chicago, Toronto, and Seattle in the fall. Visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com.