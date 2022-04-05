5 Things To Know About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo only released her debut single less than two years ago, but she is already regarded as one of the most exciting new names in the music industry, as well as one of the biggest in the world.

She may have the chart hits, the sales numbers, and the awards to prove she’s a top-tier talent, but she’s still so new that some people don’t know much about her — or who she is at all.

For those who might not be tapped into what’s happening in top 40 pop these days, here are five things to know about Olivia Rodrigo.

1. “Drivers License” Made History When It First Arrived

Rodrigo kicked off 2021 right by releasing her debut single “Drivers License,” and while many artists just launching their careers need years to build their profile and score a real hit (even with the backing of major labels), that didn’t turn out to be the case for the teen singer-songwriter.

“Drivers License” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 singles chart in the U.S., making her the first female musician to see her first proper single open in first place since Carrie Underwood managed the feat more than 15 years prior.

“Drivers License” reportedly earned the biggest opening week in streaming history in the U.S., racking up a whopping 30.4 million plays in just seven days.

It shattered the same record when looking globally, with the tune earning more than 65.8 million listens globally.

2. She Owns Her Own Masters

Countless musicians bemoan the decision they made to sign record deals early in their career when they were doing whatever they could to break, ones which give control over their art to the labels that release their music.

In what will surely be noted as one of the most astute business moves of this era, Rodrigo negotiated to retain control over her own masters from the beginning. This will help her financially for a long time to come, and it may change how new talents are recruited and signed.

3. She’s Already A Grammy Queen

Going into the 2022 Grammys, Rodrigo was one of the most-nominated musicians, with seven chances to win. That tied her with Billie Eilish for the fifth-most among all acts. Her list of nods included submissions in all of the four major categories, and while some predicted she’d score a clean sweep, she didn’t quite conquer the night.

Throughout the evening, Rodrigo collected a trio of trophies, winning Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

She tied with several other acts for the third-most wins of the ceremony, and she already claims more trophies than some beloved pop icons, such as Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue and Ariana Grande, to name just a few. That fact points to how the industry views her talent.

4. Her Debut Album Was Massive

Once “Drivers License” hit the charts, it was clear the world was already in love with Rodrigo, and millions continued to support her with each new single she dropped. By the time her first full-length Sour arrived, she was one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, and the CD performed spectacularly upon its release.

The set broke the record for the largest one-week streaming sum in Spotify history, as the tunes on Sour were played 385 million times in the first seven days fans could hear them all.

The set easily bolted to No. 1 in almost every country on the planet, and people didn’t get tired of it throughout the year. Sour ended 2021 as the second-bestselling title of the year, coming in behind only Adele’s 30.

5. Every Song On Her Album Became A Big Hit

Sour only features 11 songs, and five of them were promoted as proper singles. Unsurprisingly, they all did very well, especially in Rodrigo’s home country of the U.S.

Both “Drivers License” and follow-up cut “Good 4 U” debuted at No. 1, while fellow smashes “Deja Vu” and “Traitor” both broke into the top 10 on the Hot 100. Last single “Brutal” narrowly missed that mark, but it still managed to peak at No. 12, which is very respectable for a fifth promo cut.

Four top 10s is enough to certify Sour as a massive success on the charts, but those tunes only tell part of the story of how huge the album was.

The other half-dozen tracks featured on the CD not only reached the Hot 100, Billboard‘s weekly ranking of the most-consumed songs in the U.S., but they all rose high enough to be considered hits in their own right. In fact, every cut on the title became a top 40 win in the U.S., which is extremely rare, even among the biggest acts.