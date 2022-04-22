‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Has His Own Daytime Talk Show Coming

At the moment, the five guys who make up the Queer Eye cast are in between seasons, but that doesn’t mean they’re taking it easy and relaxing. In fact, one of them is working harder than ever, as he has what could turn out to be a career-changing project on the way, one which has the potential to turn him into a household name.

Karamo Brown is currently prepping to launch his own daytime talk show titled, simply, Karamo, and while the program hasn’t premiered yet, things are already going well. According to Deadline, Brown’s series is “90% sold,” meaning when it does finally air, it will do so across most of the U.S.

It’s not necessarily common for new arrivals to be welcomed so warmly, but apparently there is a real appetite for Brown, his hosting abilities, and his words of wisdom, as stations throughout America are signing on to promote Karamo when it’s ready.

Daytime TV is handled differently from primetime, which is controlled more by networks. So, if NBC has a new sitcom to air Tuesdays at 8 p.m., it will almost surely be played on every station the conglomerate owns.

When it comes to programs that play during the day, the stations can pick and choose what to run, which makes it harder (in some respects) for talk shows to get off the ground and survive. The fact that Karamo is already slated to appear in 90% of markets across the U.S. is a good sign for the actor and host.

Karamo doesn’t yet have a proper debut date, but it’s expected in September.

Based on what has already been teased about Karamo, it sounds like it will be a bit more serious than Queer Eye, though knowing Brown, he will surely bring some humor and lightheartedness to the program.

According to a press release connected to the show, Karamo will deal with “infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics,” among many other important topics.

In the same release, Brown commented that, “Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre’s icons Sally, Donahue and Maury.”

The sixth season of Queer Eye premiered on December 31, 2021, and there hasn’t yet been word about a seventh from Netflix. Brown and his fellow hosts Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness were all nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program in 2021, though they didn’t take home the trophy.

Brown has recently been busy launching businesses, publishing a book, and even preparing for his new role by guest hosting Maury. That show is slated to end in mid-2022, and Brown will fill its empty slot.

Brown is the latest LGBTQ star to launch a daytime talk show. He follows in Ellen DeGeneres’ massively successful footsteps, as her eponymous program is coming to a close in mid-May after 19 seasons. RuPaul also had his own midday series, but it was canceled after just one season a few years back.