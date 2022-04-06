Editor’s Pick: The Bacon Brothers Do The DMV

Michael and Kevin are only two of six siblings raised in Philadelphia in the mid-20th Century, but they’re the two who have become world-famous as the musical duo The Bacon Brothers.

Of course, Kevin came to fame as a featured Hollywood actor a full decade before the two officially started performing and recording music together in the mid-1990s. (Watch his brilliant performance in Diner, currently on HBOMax.)

Since then, Kevin has maintained his career working in film and television in addition to releasing seven studio albums and regularly touring all over with older brother Michael.

For his part, Michael is an Emmy-winning composer known for his work on the PBS staple Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates. You may also remember Michael as one of the “straight guys” made over in a 2006 episode by the original cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Last year, the Bacons served as judges for the American Songwriter Magazine‘s 2021 Lyric Competition. But 2022 finds the Bacons back on the road, touring in support of The Way We Love, released only a month into the pandemic in 2020 and featuring touching and playful singles including “She-Zee-Zee (Easy on My Eyes),” “Corona Tune,” and “British Invasion.”

The Out Of Memory Tour is Wednesday, April 6, at 6 and 9 p.m., and Friday, April 8, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Ram’s Head On Stage, 33 West St., Annapolis, Md. Tickets are $45 plus fees. Call 410-268-4545 or visit www.ramsheadonstage.com.

It then hits The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va. on Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, Tickets are $55. Call 703-549-7500 or visit www.birchmere.com.