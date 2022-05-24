Editor’s Pick: ‘Into The Woods’ At Creative Cauldron

A baker and his wife wish for a child, Cinderella wishes to go to the festival, and Jack wishes to sell his cow. Those famous three wishes can only be realized by going into the woods, in book writer James Lapine’s skillful retelling and repackaging of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales.

A timeless musical masterpiece, indelibly enriched with Stephen Sondheim’s luscious score and fantastic lyrics, Into the Woods is currently lighting up the stage at Virginia’s ArtSpace Falls Church.

Creative Cauldron’s production is the latest overseen by Helen Hayes Award-winning director Matt Conner (Beauty and the Beast), whom the company celebrates for his adeptness at “creating intricate worlds in Cauldron’s intimate space without losing spectacle.”

In Conner’s production, the story springs to life from the ruins of an old castle wall, where multiple protagonists eventually learn the thorny consequences of getting exactly what they wish for. Happily ever after this is not.

The large cast is led by Susan Derry as The Witch, John Loughney as The Baker, and Erin Granfield as The Baker’s Wife, Brett Klock as Jack, and Brooke Bloomquist as Cinderella.

The creative team includes Elisa Rossman as music director, Margie Jervis as scenic and costume designer — incorporating her sculpture and puppetry background in the elements of this production — and Lyn Joslin as lighting designer.

Through May 29.

ArtSpace Falls Church is at 410 South Maple Ave.

Tickets are $25 to $40.

Call 703-436-9948 or visit www.creativecauldron.org.