Early 2023 Grammy Predictions: Harry Styles, Bruno Mars & Adele For Album Of The Year

A little more than halfway into the eligibility period for the 2023 Grammys, it looks like the race for Album of the Year is set to be a race between two artists who have both been up for the honor multiple times — though one has collected the trophy more than once, while the other has yet to do so.

Adele could easily sweep once again, but isn’t it time for someone else to have a shot, like the underappreciated Kendrick Lamar?

Here are five early predictions for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Adele – 30

Perhaps more than any other title, Adele’s 30 stands the best shot at being nominated for the Album of the Year Grammy. The British superstar has released four full-lengths, and two have not just been up for the honor, but won.

Her debut set, 19, wasn’t included in the running for the top prize, but it did win her several other trophies. 30 was one of the biggest releases of 2021, and it received rave reviews from critics, though that’s not shocking for her at this point. Adele could soon tie Taylor Swift as the only woman to earn Album of the Year three times.

Ed Sheeran – = (Equals)

Ed Sheeran has been nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys three times, but only once for one of his own collections.

One of the biggest male pop stars on the planet right now, Sheeran has mainstream appeal, and it’s easy to enjoy what he releases, even if he’s no longer pushing the envelope like he once was.

The lead single from his latest project = (Equals), “Bad Habits,” was up for Song of the Year at the most recent Grammys, which is a sign that critics are looking upon it favorably.

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Harry Styles has only been nominated for three Grammys, and he’s collected just one prize. His output is getting better and better as time goes on, and while it’s still brand new, his third full-length Harry’s House is already one of the most successful and critically-acclaimed CDs of the year.

His last effort Fine Line was recognized as a wonder in its time, but somehow it missed earning any nods in the big four categories. Voters almost certainly won’t make that mistake again.

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Already a 14-time Grammy winner, Kendrick Lamar will almost surely add to that sum when the sixty-fifth ceremony airs in early 2023. The rapper’s latest set, a double album titled Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was one of the most highly-anticipated projects of 2022, and now that it’s out, it’s gone right to No. 1 and earned praise from fans and critics alike (though some in the gay community might not be thrilled with one track).

Lamar has already been nominated for Album of the Year five times, but he’s never taken the trophy home. Is this latest release the one that will break that streak?

Silk Sonic – An Evening With Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic is the new duo composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, and while An Evening With Silk Sonic may be their first release as a duo, the Recording Academy has already shown them some serious love.

Their first single, “Leave the Door Open,” was named both Record and Song of the Year in 2022, setting their full-length up for success at the upcoming ceremony.

Mars has been nominated for Album of the Year three times, and won twice – once for his own 24k Magic and previously as a credited producer on Adele’s 25.

.Paak has yet to be in the running for this specific prize, but he surely will in just a few months.