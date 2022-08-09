Shea Couleé Joins the Cast of Marvel Series Ironheart

Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Shea Couleé recently announced that she would be joining the cast of Marvel’s newest series Ironheart.

The news first broke on Wednesday after Deadline reported Couleé is set to star in a “secret role” for the show.

The All-Star winner tweeted how excited she was to be joining the superhero franchise.

“BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Couleé tweeted. “Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!”

It was not announced what her role would be, but the rest of the cast and their roles were also announced on Wednesday.

The series is set to follow inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she creates a suit of armor more powerful than Iron Man’s. Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich were also announced as part of the cast.

When asked what role Couleé would play, Marvel declined to comment.

Couleé won RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season 5, and finished as a finalist for her original season of RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as an all-winners edition of All Stars 7.

The crowned queen has been performing since she was nine and graduated from Columbia College Chicago for costume design. She has since embarked on a lengthy career that has included creating her own music and her own podcast.

She also has co-produced, directed, wrote, and starred in the film Lipstick City.

Ironheart is set to release in late 2023 on the Disney+ streaming service.