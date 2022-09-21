Lil Nas X Sends Anti-Gay Protesters Free Pizza

Out gay singer Lil Nas X got the best of religious protesters outside his recent concert in Boston on Sunday night with a show of charity to those protesting his music and his sexual orientation.

Ever the provocateur, Lil Nas X has gained attention, praise, and condemnation for his sexual orientation, his flamboyant costumes, and his music videos, especially the one for his hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name), which depicts the singer giving Satan a lap dance before snapping Satan’s neck and stealing his crown as ruler of the underworld.

Ever since the release of the “Montero” video, Lil Nas X has been criticized by religious groups angered at what they see as the glorification of Satan. Some of those groups have shown up outside his shows to protest the singer.

Lil Nas X decided to capitalize on the situation, telling his entourage to order pizzas to give to the demonstrators, tweeting, “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!”

Several hours later, Lil Nas X posted another video of his team delivering the pizza to the group, who are shown refusing the free food.

Halfway through the edited clip, the camera slows down and fixates on one of the protesters wearing a shirt reading “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries Revival,” while “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens plays in the background.

Lil Nas captioned the video: “Update: they didn’t want the pizza but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors.”

Lil Nas X has continued talking about his attraction to the protester, tweeting on Monday, with tongue in cheek, “Can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy that was protesting my concert last night. I just know we had a connection. I miss him so much man. I’m nothing without him.”

can't stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i'm nothing without him

The singer is currently in the midst of his “Long Live Montero” tour, hitting up most major American cities, including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.

He’ll then head to Europe, wrapping up the tour on Nov. 17 in Barcelona, Spain.

Lil Nas X has previously proven adept at taking advantage of controversies to promote his music and speak out on issues important to him.

Last year, The Trevor Project, the nation’s top LGBTQ suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization, named the singer its first-ever Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year for sharing a series of TikTok videos documenting his life story, including his battles with depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, to show LGBTQ youth how they can overcome similar obstacles.

When Lil Nas X won three MTV Video Music Awards for “Montero,” he thanked the “gay agenda,” and used his live performance during the awards show to call attention to the ongoing HIV epidemic in the United States.

He has also used his public platform to critique larger societal trends, accusing the music industry of “sanitizing” LGBTQ artists.