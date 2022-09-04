Win Tickets to Revoltosa at GALA Hispanic!

The Potter's House, the nonprofit café, bookstore, and community event space in Adams Morgan, strives to create a warm and welcoming environment for everyone, regardless of means.

In addition to selling from a curated selection of books and hosting events for a diverse lineup of authors and artists, the progressive-minded venue also offers free hot meals to anyone in need through its longstanding Pay It Forward food security initiative.

That need has "skyrocketed during the pandemic, to levels we've never seen before," reads the Potter's House website.

Largely through cash donations from guests, The Potter's House has been able to give away more than 30,000 free meals since the spring of 2020, for an average of nearly 2,000 meals a month.