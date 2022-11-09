Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Is Coming To Drag Race

Ahead of the premiere of yet another spin-off from the Drag Race franchise, a sneak peek has been released that shows the latest installment is sure to be packed with beauty, grace, and one of the most powerful leaders in the world.

The trailer for the upcoming first season of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World has dropped, and while there’s plenty for the eyes to feast upon, there is one moment that has everyone talking — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will appear in the upcoming reality series, and he’s all smiles in the clip.

While his cameo in the trailer is especially short, the editors made sure to highlight his involvement, as he is likely the most high-profile guest the series has had – at least up north.

What exactly Trudeau will do during the program is unclear, though he’s not seen sitting behind the judging panel, so it’s unlikely he’s going to be critiquing anyone’s performance or outfit.

Instead, it seems like the Canadian Prime Minister will drop in for a quick pep talk.

The Canadian Prime Minister is not the only politician to appear on a Drag Race program.

As the show has become increasingly popular all around the world, many figures are invited to come on, share some wisdom, and likely encourage viewers to get involved in the political process, and certainly to vote.

In the past, Nancy Pelosi showed up to both the werkroom and the main stage (appearing twice on the program), while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a guest judge in season 12.

Trudeau is one of many well-known figures stopping by the set of the upcoming debut season of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, a first for the country. The program will see a mix of former contestants from American, British, Canadian, and Australian and New Zealand installments of Drag Race all competing for the crown and the title of being one of the top drag queens in the world.

Canada is the second country to get its own vs. the World spin-off, coming in after the U.K. That series, which featured a number of prominent drag artists from that country going up against stars from international editions, including the U.S., Holland, and even the host of Drag Race Thailand, was a big success, so it’s not surprising that the production company behind the juggernaut wants to keep the gravy train running.

The initial season of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World will be led by Brooke Lynn Hytes, a former contestant on the American version of the show and the host of Canada’s Drag Race. The program will feature the following nine drag queens vying for the top spot:

Anita Wigl’it (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season one), Icesis Couture (winner of Canada’s Drag Race season two), Kendall Gender (runner-up on season two of Canada’s Drag Race), Ra’Jah O’Hara (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 and runner up on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six), Rita Baga (runner-up on Canada’s Drag Race season one), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six), Stephanie Prince (Canada’s Drag Race season two), Vanity Milan (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three), and Victoria Scone (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three).

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World is expected to premiere on Nov. 18, and viewers in Canada can watch on Crave, while the rest of the Drag Race family will be able to tune in via WowPresents Plus.